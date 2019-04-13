 Bundesliga: Sancho-Reus double act keeps heat on Bayern | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.04.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Sancho-Reus double act keeps heat on Bayern

The pressure was on Dortmund to keep the Bundesliga title race alive after Bayern’s victory on Saturday. Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus led the way as Dortmund's forward line returned to form in Freiburg.

1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Kaspar-Bartke)

In the end it was a routine win for Dortmund. A goal and two assists for Marco Reus and another big contribution from Jadon Sancho was the difference in a game that rarely ventured beyond second gear.

That will matter little to Lucien Favre and Borussia Dortmund, who keep the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, and ensure that the title race extends at least into Matchday 31.

Next weekend’s task for Dortmund, the Ruhr derby against Schalke, promises to be a much more intense assignment than this relaxed, almost lethargic, contest at Freiburg, which had a pre-season feel to it at times. Though Schalke's 5-2 home defeat to Hoffenheim on Saturday doesn't suggest they are in the best of shape.

In the end, the gulf in class between the sides on Sunday was stark. This was not the same Freiburg that held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw at this stadium two weeks ago, with Christian Streich’s side struggling to recapture the quality or energy levels that caused Bayern such problems.

Dortmund have now won 14 of the last 16 meetings between the sides, with Freiburg’s last win against the Black and Yellows coming back in May 2010. It’s a fixture that Dortmund have dominated in recent years, and this one never threatened to go off script. 

Sancho opened the scoring from close range after Reus picked him out from the left, but Dortmund didn’t add to their lead until early in the second half. This time Reus got the goal his overall contribution deserved, lazering the ball into the bottom corner after Raphael Guerreiro picked him out with a beautiful reverse pass.

1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund | Torjubel (0:1) (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

Dortmund haven't lost any of their last 52 Bundesliga games when leading at half time.

The pick of Dortmund’s goals came 11 minutes from time when Sancho picked up the ball deep inside his own half and drove forward at a terrified and backpeddling Freiburg defence. The 19-year-old burst into the box and picked out his partner in crime, Reus, on the overlap, who put it on a plate for Mario Götze to finish from close-range.

This goal was the Sancho-Reus understanding in a nutshell. A blistering counter-attack, a perfectly-weighted pass to Reus, and the awareness to make all the right passes at the right time. They were given the space in which to operate in by some generous Freiburg defending, but there are few defences in world football that can keep these two at bay when they’re in this kind of mood.

A late Paco Alcacer penalty added the gloss to a fine Dortmund performance dominated by the attacking quality of Sancho and Reus, whose understanding becomes more instinctive with every week. This was yet another game won by the duo’s quick thinking and crisp finishing.

The manner of the victory is important for Dortmund, who go into the Ruhr derby knowing only too well that Schalke will relish the chance to fatally end their title challenge. With four games to go, there’s still only a point in it. Dortmund aren’t going anywhere yet.

  • 1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund | Torjubel (0:3) (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Freiburg 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund

    Second placed Dortmund cut Bayern Munich's lead to a point with a confident and classy display. Jadon Sancho (left) was on the end of a lovely team move to open the scoring before Marco Reus (center) and Mario Götze (second from right) made it three. Paco Alcacer stepped off the bench to drill home a late penalty.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - RB Leipzig | 0:2 (imago/U. Kraft)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 - 2 RB Leipzig

    A crucial battle in the race for the Champions League places ended with an away win. Marcel Halstenberg's penalty put the guests in front and the Leipzig defender doubled the score just after the break. Gladbach did manage to get one back, through Alessane Plea, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn’t get the equalizer. Leipzig’s Champions League place is as good as sealed.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | FC Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Weller)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Augsburg 6-0 Stuttgart

    A thumping at the hands of his former club saw Stuttgart boss Markus Weinzierl get the chop with the club in danger of relegation. Rani Khedira, Andre Hahn, Philipp Max (twice) and Marco Richter (twice) were on the scoresheet for Augsburg. Their new coach, Martin Schmidt, now has six points in his two games in charge of the Bavarian side. It was Stuttgart's heaviest defeat this season.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | FC Schalke 04 - 1899 Hoffenheim | 1:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Bildfunk/R. Vennenbernd)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Schalke 2 - 5 Hoffenheim

    One club grateful for Stuttgart's shocking form is Schalke, who took another pasting in a season to forget. In form Ishak Belfodil lashed in an early opener for Hoffenheim, who are making another late run for Europe, before adding the fifth after 80 minutes. In between, Andrej Kramaric, Adam Szalai and Nadiem Amiri helped themselves. Daniel Caligiuri and Guido Burgstaller added consolations.

  • 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Werder Bremen | Torjubel (1:0) (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen

    Bayern Munich did not have an easy time against Florian Kohfeldt’s players, but the Green Whites could not cope with Milos Veljkovic’s dismissal just before the hour mark. The home side took the lead in the 75th minute through a deflected Niklas Süle shot. Werder Bremen’s unbeaten record in 2019 has come to an end.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga, 30. Spieltag | Bayer Leverkusen - 1. FC Nürnberg (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Leverkusen 2-0 Nuermberg

    Despite controlling the game, Peter Bosz’s players struggled to find the net at first. Until the 61st minute, that is, when Lucas Alario headed the ball in from inside the box. Kevin Volland sealed the deal in the 86th minute. Three important points for Leverkusen in the fight for European football.

  • Fussball 1.Bundesliga | 1.FSV Mainz 05 - Fortuna Düsseldorf (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Mainz 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Mainz confirmed safety for another season with this win. It took Jean-Philippe Mateta just 35 seconds to score Mainz’s opener, this season’s quickest goal. Düsseldorf pulled one back through Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio before Mainz took over in the second half.. A fine Karim Onisiwo finish in the 67th minute regained them the lead before Mateta added his second late on.


