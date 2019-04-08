Opinion: The Mainz way is an example for Bundesliga clubs

Eine Fahrstuhlmannschaft. While it literally means an elevator team, this German term is used to describe a club that often goes up and down between Germany's tiers, without being able to cement their place in one league. Some of the those who fit the bill best include Nuremberg (up eight times, down eight times), Arminia Bielefeld (seven and seven) and VfL Bochum (six and six).

Mainz seemed to have all the hallmarks of a side who would become just such a team after securing their second promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2008-9 season: They've been one of the clubs with the lowest budget in the league from day one, and they still are. They come from a rather small town, in a region that has a footballing powerhouse in Eintracht Frankfurt. Their best players and coaches are constantly sold to bigger, richer clubs.

However, Mainz are still here, still punching above their weight. With four matches to go, FSV's 3-1 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday means that the club has secured its eleventh season on the bounce in the German top flight.

Stability matters

Mainz's achievement should serve as a lesson for fellow low-budget teams, and indeed, those that are struggling on the pitch. Looking at the Bundesliga's current bottom eight clubs, only two have not parted ways with their coach yet: Fellow overachievers Freiburg have stuck with local favorite Christian Streich since 2012, making him the Bundesliga's longest-serving boss. The second man on that list, Pal Dardai, is still Hertha Berlin's coach for now but will be replaced at the end of the season.

And then there's Mainz, a side that keeps on believing in promoting coaches and players from within, and very rarely gets it wrong. Sandro Schwarz is just the most recent example of a coach that was promoted to head the club's first team. His predecessors include Thomas Tuchel and Martin Schmidt while Jürgen Klopp received his first coaching chance at Mainz.

Thomas Tuchel started his first-team coaching career at Mainz.

Smart recruitment, effective youth setup

On the player front, Mainz's scouting department has consistently proved its worth. The club has been successful in targeting young, unproven players yet to make their first-team breakthrough. In the current Mainz team, the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jean-Philippe Mateta are the best examples. Both youngsters are touted to achieve great things, with Mainz already rejecting a host of big-money offers for the former, whose brace on Saturday contained the quickest goal scored in the Bundesliga this season.

At the same time, the club's youth system continues to provide talents that fit the tactical ethos. Andre Schürrle tops the list of players that came up the ranks at Mainz while Schalke's Suat Serdar is another player to make his first-team debut for the club. Current goalkeeper Florian Müller continues to impress in the Bundesliga, despite his young age of 21, and follows in the footsteps of Loris Karius, who moved to Liverpool in 2016.

Indeed, there's hardly a summer that goes by without Mainz selling one of its top players for big money. Abdou Diallo's estimated €28 million move to Borussia Dortmund is just the most recent example, in a list that also includes Younes Malli, Jhon Cordoba and Leicester's Premier League-winning attacker Shinji Okazaki, all sold for substantial fees.

Watch and learn

Despite being touted as relegation candidates in almost every season since their most recent promotion to the Bundesliga, Mainz keep on overachieving. Their success just goes to show that stability, patience and a good understanding of the size of your club can lead to results. At the same time, well-supported clubs such as Stuttgart, Cologne and Hamburg have paid their price for their poor management.

Mainz manage to avoid the Fahrstuhlmannschaft title that so many allegedly bigger, significantly richer Bundesliga sides saddle themselves with. Several other clubs could do worse than watching and learning

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 - 2 RB Leipzig A crucial battle in the race for the Champions League places ended with an away win. Marcel Halstenberg's penalty put the guests in front and the Leipzig defender doubled the score just after the break. Gladbach did manage to get one back, through Alessane Plea, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn’t get the equalizer. Leipzig’s Champions League place is as good as sealed.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Augsburg 6-0 Stuttgart Stuttgart’s game at Augsburg looked an opportunity to improve their dwindling hopes of securing safety. However, it was the home side that prevailed. Rani Khedira, Andre Hahn, Philipp Max (twice) and Marco Richter (twice) were on the scoresheet for Augsburg. New coach Martin Schmidt now has six points in his two games in charge of the Bavarian side. It was Stuttgart's heaviest defeat this season.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen Bayern Munich did not have an easy time against Florian Kohfeldt’s players, but the Green Whites could not cope with Milos Veljkovic’s dismissal just before the hour mark. The home side took the lead in the 75th minute through a deflected Niklas Süle shot. Werder Bremen’s unbeaten record in 2019 has come to an end.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Leverkusen 2-0 Nuermberg Despite controlling the game, Peter Bosz’s players struggled to find the net at first. Until the 61st minute, that is, when Lucas Alario headed the ball in from inside the box. Kevin Volland sealed the deal in the 86th minute. Three important points for Leverkusen in the fight for European football.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Mainz 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf Mainz confirmed safety for another season with this win. It took Jean-Philippe Mateta just 35 seconds to score Mainz’s opener, this season’s quickest goal. Düsseldorf pulled one back through Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio before Mainz took over in the second half.. A fine Karim Onisiwo finish in the 67th minute regained them the lead before Mateta added his second late on.



