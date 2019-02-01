 Bundesliga preview: Free-scoring Frankfurt to test Dortmund credentials | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.02.2019

The two deadliest frontlines in the Bundesliga meet on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt. It's another stern test of Dortmund's title credentials with Bayern Munich on their tail.

Fussball Europa League Gruppe H l SGE Frankfurt vs Marseille Tor 1:0 Luka Jovic (Reuters/r. Orlowski)

Only two teams have scored more than Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this term, no prizes for guessing who they are. And while the names of Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus are no shock at numbers 2 and 3 in the top scorers chart, the presence of Luka Jovic at the top and Sebastian Haller in fifth speaks to the kind of football the Eagles have been producing.

That pair and Croatian Ante Rebic have scored a shade under 80 percent of Frankfurt's league goals this term while Haller is also flying high in the assists chart. The French striker's size, movement and presence of mind create space and chances for Rebic's direct running while Serbian international Jovic has emerged as one of the league's most deadly finishers. Both Rebic and Haller were on target last time out as Frankfurt drew 2-2 with Werder Bremen.

With their attacking trident so potent, the Eagles spent transfer deadline day stocking up on defensive assets, with deals struck for young Brazilian defender Tuta, former Monaco right back Almamy Toure and dependable Austrian center back Martin Hinteregger, who arrived on loan from Augsburg. With the Europa League still a going concern, Carlos Salceio having returned to Mexico and injury doubts hanging over David Abraham, coach Adi Hütter will surely be grateful to boost his numbers.

Another source of encouragement comes from Frankfurt's strong recent home record against Saturday's visitors. Dortmund haven't won at the Commerzbank Arena since 2013, and that victory is the only time Frankfurt have lost to BVB at home in the last eight meetings.

The Black and Yellows have made a habit of going one better than everyone else in the Bundesliga this term but even their own attacking trio of Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alacacer can't top the three Eagles. Both attacking units have had a direct hand in 31 goals this term but BVB are less reliant on their leading men and have improved immeasurably as a defensive unit under Lucien Favre.

Achraf Hakimi's stunning goal grabbed a little bit of the spotlight for those further back as Dortmund brushed aside Hannover last time out. But it was the 1-0 win over RB Leipzig the week before that demonstrated the resilience, discipline and organization that Dortmund had lacked for some time before Favre's arrival.

The Dortmund coach acknowledged that Frankfurt's forwards are "extremely dangerous, can counter, can play" in his press conference on Thursday and so was particularly pleased by the potential return of center backs Ömer Toprak and Abdou Diallo, particularly with new signing Leonardo Balerdi out with a minor injury and Lukasz Pisczek also a doubt.

With such fearsome firepower it could well be that cutting off supply will prove critical. Expect a 0-0.

Elsewhere on Matchday 20

- Dortmund will be hoping their old coach can do them a favor when Bayern Munich visit Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen side on Saturday. The Dutch coach got off the mark at his new club with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg that featured goals from Kai Havertz, Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland. Leverkusen have the weapons to trouble Bayern, who are still without Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

- Schalke were active in the last few days of the transfer window, as expected of a side still languishing in the bottom half. Rapid young winger Rabbi Matondo arrived from Manchester City while Bruma added some Bundesliga experience to a backline missing the influence of Naldo. They host Borussia Mönchengladbach in Saturday's late game, with the Foals still secure in third and having won both their games in 2019 without conceding.

- The Bundesliga's bottom four are in danger of being cut adrift already. Nuremberg (18th), Hannover (17th), Stuttgart (16th) and Augsburg (15th) are between six and 10 points adrift of Fortuna Düsseldorf. All are at home this weekend and it's getting to the stage where three points are required.

Matchday 20 fixtures 

- Hannover vs. RB Leipzig (Friday, 20:30 CET)
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 15:30)
- Hertha Berlin vs. Wolfsburg
- Hoffenheim vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
- Nuremberg vs. Werder Bremen
- Schalke vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Augsburg vs. Mainz (Sunday, 15:30)
- Stuttgart vs. Freiburg (Sunday 18:00)
 

  • Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | Fortuna Düsseldorf - RB Leipzig | Jubel (0:3) (Imago/Uwe Kraft)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-4 RB Leipzig

    Yussef Poulsen celebrates his second goal of the game, Leipzig's third, in only the 16th minute of the match. The Dane had opened the scoring with less than 90 seconds on the clock, the result of a blistering Leipzig start in Düsseldorf. The result means Leipzig move back into the Champions League spots.

  • Bundesliga 19. Spieltag: VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Wolfsburg 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

    Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz celebrate at the final whistle after Leverkusen's dominant win over high-flying Wolfsburg. Havertz became the youngest penalty scorer in a Bundesliga match for more than 13 years when he opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime. Kevin Volland and Brandt added to the score in the second half as Peter Bosz got his first win in his second game in charge.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | FC Bayern München - VfB Stuttgart | Torchütze 2:1 Gnarby (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Rudel)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Bayern Munich 4-1 Stuttgart

    The scoreline doesn't tell the full story of a game that Stuttgart looked like they might get something out of. After Donis scored a brilliant goal to equalizer, it took the arrival of Serge Gnabry and a fortunate deflection to restore Bayern's lead. Even then, Stuttgart hit the post and Lewandowski missed a penalty but eventually Stuttgart succumbed. Bayern reclaimed second spot.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Hannover

    Axel Witsel jumps for joy after spanking in a late screamer in Dortmund's rout of Hannover. The big Belgian's had his scoring boots on in recent weeks and was one of five different Dortmund scorers on Matchday 19. Achraf Hakimi, Marco Reus, Mario Götze and Raphael Guerreiro also notched for the league leaders.

  • Max Eggestein (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Werder Bremen 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Max Eggestein slides on his knees after scoring a cracking goal for Werder Bremen. The 22-year-old midfielder dribbled passed three Frankfurt defenders before slotting home the game's opening goal. But Ante Rebic nullified the home side's advantage eight minutes later. Harnik restored Bremen's lead in the second half only for Sebastien Haller to level the score again from the spot.

  • Bundesliga 19. Spieltag Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC Augsburg | Tor (2:0) (Imago/Jan Huebner/Jansen)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 Augsburg

    Patrick Herrmann slams an absolute screamer into the top corner of the Augsburg net to guarantee victory in the dying minutes of this hard-fought showdown. It was only the winger's second goal of the season, but provided some much needed relief as Gladbach recorded back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga. The result keeps them in touch of second-placed Bayern.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | SC Freiburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim | Jubel (1:2) (Imago/Jan Huebner/Meiser)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Freiburg 2-4 Hoffenheim

    Referee Bibiana Steinhaus watches on as Andrej Kramaric of Hoffenheim scores the first of his two strikes in this six-goal thriller. Freiburg dared to get back into the game, but the Croatian World Cup finalist proved the difference. Kramaric has been in top form this season, slotting eight times in 15 Bundesliga games as his club aim to qualify for next season's Champions League.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | 19. Spieltag | 1. FSV Mainz 05 - 1. FC Nürnberg | 1:0 (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Mainz 2-1 Nuremberg

    Daniel Brosinksi slots home from the spot to give Mainz an early lead over strugglers Nuremberg. It was the right-back's first goal of the season and although Nuremberg also scored from a set-piece, Robin Quaison stole in to score a winner 17 minutes from time. Mainz are now 13 points clear of the relegation playoff spot, whereas Nuremberg stay rock bottom.

  • Fussball Bundesliga l Hertha BSC vs Schalke 04 l Tor 2:2 Ibisevic (Imago/RHR-Foto)

    Bundesliga Matchday 19: Roundup

    Hertha Berlin 2-2 Schalke

    A feisty game at the Olympiastadion was the curtain-raiser for Bundesliga Matchday 19. All the goals came in an open first half, with the visitors taking the lead through Yevhen Konoplyanka's curler. Hertha replied with a slick move and finish by Marko Grujic but Schalke when Mark Uth rattled in a fins strike from distance. Hertha levelled for the second time though through Vedad Ibisevic.


