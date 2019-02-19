Bundesliga: Niko Kovac's big week at Bayern Munich

Niko Kovac was a frustrated figure on the touchline at the Allianz Arena towards the end of November.
His team had let a three-goal lead slip to recently promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf. His apparently mutinous dressing room was leaking stories to the press. Bayern Munich's title defense was said to be over and debate was swirling about whether or not he should be sacked.
Fast forward four months and the mood at the Bavarian giants is much improved. Four wins on the bounce have pulled them level on points at the top of Bundesliga table with Borussia Dortmund, and Kovac masterminded a way to stifle Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League tie.
Bayern shut out Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League tie
After all of the ups and downs during his first season in charge, Kovac has the biggest week of his Bayern tenure ahead of him. If his team can overhaul Dortmund at the top of Bundesliga on Saturday and get past Liverpool in Wednesday's second leg, many may consider Bayern's season back on track.
However, a slip up against Wolfsburg and an elimination in the Champions League last 16 for the first time since 2011, and questions about how long the former Bayern player can keep his job will quickly resurface.
Untimely distraction?
Kovac hasn't exactly had the most ideal week to prepare for the challenge. On Tuesday, Germany coach Joachim Löw rocked up in Munich to tell stars Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller they were dropped from the national side.
All three players have openly vented their frustration at the way they were told on social media, and the club expressed its irritation at the timing of the announcement before a crucial week. Kovac himself was critical of the decision.
"To be called an old hand at 29 or 30 with such finality, it's just not right," he told the media. He challenged the trio to prove they are still good enough to play for the national team.
Added to that distraction is the surprising strength of their upcoming opponents. Wolfsburg are exceeding all expectations in the league this season. They currently sit in seventh place, have not lost a game since January and, like Bayern, managed to roll over the impressive Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.
It's a tough stretch in March that could well determine whether Kovac is cut out to lead the Bavarians in the long-term.
Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer has scored just once in nine matches
Elsewhere on matchday 25
- Borussia Dortmund dominated their Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur but still ran out 0-1 losers. The result leaves the club with only one win in the last eight games. Worryingly, joint top-scorer Paco Alcacer's goals have completely dried up. Dortmund will be desperate to get their season back on track, and Alcacer back on the scoresheet at home to Stuttgart.
- Another team desperate for a win is Schalke. The Royal Blues are in free-fall, having failed to win since their first game of 2019. Their last outing saw them hammered 0-4 by Fortuna Düsseldorf. Unfortunately for Schalke, opponents Werder Bremen have not lost a game this year. Their tough run looks likely to continue.
- Only Bayern Munich can match Hoffenheim for the number of shots they have had this season. Both clubs' totals stand at 415. Sadly for Hoffenheim, nine fewer of those shots have ended up in the back of the net. But bottom club Nuremberg can expect a bombardment this weekend.
Matchday 25 fixtures
Werder Bremen vs. Schalke (Friday, 20:30)
Borussia Dortmund vs. Stuttgart (Saturday, 15:30)
RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg
Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg
Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin
Mainz vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Saturday, 18:30)
Hoffenheim vs. Nuremberg (Sunday, 15:30)
Hannover vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Sunday, 18:00)
Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Monday, 20:30)
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Five times
Bayern Munich and Liverpool have a rich tradition in the European Cup, both having lifted the famous trophy on five occasions. Liverpool, beaten finalists last season, currently sit on top of the English Premier League while Bayern, who started the season sluggishly, are now back in form and sit second in the Bundesliga table, and are keeping up the pressure on Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Recent history
Bayern Munich have had a better record than Liverpool in the Champions League over the last decade or so. The Bavarians have only failed to reach the semifinals once in the last seven years and have only failed to reach the quarterfinals twice in the last 12. As for Liverpool, last season's final appearance was their first since 2007.
-
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Liverpool beat Bayern in the 2001 Super Cup
The last time Liverpool and Bayern played in a competitive match was in the Super Cup in 2001 with Liverpool, winners of that year's UEFA Cup, emerging 3-2 winners over the Champions League holders. The two clubs have only met once before in the European Cup, Liverpool progressing on away goals in the semifinal en route to their third title in 1981.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
A familiar face
The last time Jürgen Klopp faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League was in the 2013 final at Wembley when his Borussia Dortmund team lost 2-1 to a late Arjen Robben goal. The Bavarians were Klopp's main rivals during his seven years as BVB coach, in which he won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup. The fact that Liverpool are top of the Premier League is evidence of his continued success.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Experience is key
Niko Kovac may be a relatively inexperienced coach, this being his first season of Champions League football, but he has years of experience to call upon in his Bayern Munich side. Arjen Robben (right) may be out injured but Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery (left to right) have over 250 Champions League appearances between them.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Mohammed Salah
All eyes will be on Mohammed Salah at Anfield. The Egyptian striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season and his pace, skill and sharp left foot will pose a genuine threat to Bayern's defense, which has looked vulnerable on the counterattack in the Bundesliga in recent weeks.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Manuel Neuer
With Bayern's back line looking shaky, even more responsibility falls upon goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer. The Germany captain has been nursing a thumb injury but he was between the sticks in Augsburg on the weekend. He now looks forward to making his first ever appearance at Anfield.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
You'll Never Walk Alone
Liverpool's famous Anfield home, first opened in 1884, may not be the cauldron it once was but the home fans are still capable of pumping up the volume on the big occasions - and a visit by Bayern Munich is one of the biggest. After being expanded in 2016, Anfield now seats 54,074 fans, making it the sixth biggest stadium in England.
Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: A last-16 clash of European giants
Home advantage
The second leg of the tie is to be played at the Allianz Arena, Bayern's 75,000 capacity home. Having only opened its doors in 2002, it can't boast the history that Anfield has. Still, Bayern have already enjoyed some big moments in their relatively new home. Here they celebrate winning the 2013 Bundesliga title Two weeks later they beat Dortmund to win the Champions League final at Wembley.
Author: Bormani Jacob