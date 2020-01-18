Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Cologne

+++ All times in CET, refresh page for updates +++

— Less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) separate these two storied clubs and after a stunning run from newly promoted Cologne, only 13 points separate them on the Bundelisga table.

The visitors have won four on the bounce under Markus Gisdol and will arrive at the Westfalenstadion with confidence. "It's no coincidence and it's not down to luck that we've won the last few games," the Cologne coach said in his pre-match press conference. "The boys were completely open from the start and realised that we can develop together. We've grown as a team. With and without the ball."

His opposite number, Lucien Favre, was grateful for an incredible debut hat-trick from new signing Erling Haaland last weekend which rescued BVB from a sticky situation against Augsburg. They currently sit fourth, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

"Erling Haaland made a great impression, he always trains at full throttle, he always wants to win," said Favre of his new charge. "If he misses a chance to score, he gets angry. It's great to train players like this - it's good for everyone.”