 Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Cologne | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Cologne

Borussia Dortmund may have a new hero in Erling Haaland but they face a tough task on Friday night. Visitors Cologne are one of the Bundesliga's form sides, having won four in a row. Follow it here live from 20:30 CET.

Erling Haaland (AFP/T. Kienzle)

+++ All times in CET, refresh page for updates +++

— Less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) separate these two storied clubs and after a stunning run from newly promoted Cologne, only 13 points separate them on the Bundelisga table.

The visitors have won four on the bounce under Markus Gisdol and will arrive at the Westfalenstadion with confidence. "It's no coincidence and it's not down to luck that we've won the last few games," the Cologne coach said in his pre-match press conference. "The boys were completely open from the start and realised that we can develop together. We've grown as a team. With and without the ball."

His opposite number, Lucien Favre, was grateful for an incredible debut hat-trick from new signing Erling Haaland last weekend which rescued BVB from a sticky situation against Augsburg. They currently sit fourth, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig. 

"Erling Haaland made a great impression, he always trains at full throttle, he always wants to win," said Favre of his new charge. "If he misses a chance to score, he gets angry. It's great to train players like this - it's good for everyone.”

DW recommends

Opinion: Bundesliga - are you not entertained?

As the Bundesliga enters a new decade, there is hope that the league will retain what makes it unique whilst also delivering some different results. After one matchday in 2020, it's clear that fun is here to stay. (18.01.2020)  

Related content

Bundesliga FC Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund | Tor Erling Haaland

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland is Borussia Dortmund's hat-trick hero 18.01.2020

Borussia Dortmund restarted their Bundesliga campaign, and showed both their best and worst sides. Newly-signed Norwegian talent Erling Haaland stole the show, reminding Europe that sometimes the hype is real.

Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Union Berlin

Opinion: Bundesliga - are you not entertained? 18.01.2020

As the Bundesliga enters a new decade, there is hope that the league will retain what makes it unique whilst also delivering some different results. After one matchday in 2020, it's clear that fun is here to stay.

Bundesliga FC Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund | Tor Erling Haaland

Bundesliga Bulletin: Hat-trick hero Haaland saves Dortmund, RB Leipzig extend lead 21.01.2020

The Bundesliga started a new decade of football with fantastic goals and plenty of drama that sets up excitement at both ends of the table. Get all the latest from Germany's top flight.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  