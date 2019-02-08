 Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.02.2019

Sports

Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim

Julian Nagelsmann has kept his side just about in the hunt for a European spot, but they've been sloppy this season. Can they improve away against the league leaders? Follow the latest updates here!

Bundesliga 18. Spieltag | RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund | Lucien Favre, Trainer (Imago/J. Huebner)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Hoffenheim

- TEAMS! Nagelsman hopes to keep it tight in the middle and congest Dortmund's play, whereas Dortmund hope that Mahmoud Dahoud (replacing the suspended Delaney) and Maximilian Philipp (in for the injured Marco Reus) don't cause a drop. More surprisingly, Lucien Favre is ill (cold) and won't be on the sidelines today. He gave the pre-game talk in the hotel (but from a distance so as not to spread the germs) and will have communication with his assistants during the game. No Reus, no Favre, no problem?

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Hakimi, Diallo, Weigl, Piszczek - Dahoud, Witsel - Guerreiro, Philipp, Sancho - Götze

Hoffenheim XI:  Baumann - Schulz, Hübner, Posch, Bicakcic - Kaderabek - Grillitsch - Bittencourt, Demirbay - Joelinton, Kramaric

- Afternoon. Can Julian Nagelsmann get his team as dangerous as they were last season? They have conceded a number of sloppy goals this season, have thrown the most leads but also hit the woodwork the most. Some misfortune, but also some mistakes too. They are 8th at the moment, three points of Frankfurt (6th). The Champions League is all but gone (not for Nagelsmann though, if Leipzig make it).

