Bundesliga live blog: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich

11.00 - There is no chance of workaholic Julian Nagelsmann already turning his attention to new side RB Leipzig, where he takes over in July. Hoffenheim might be out of Europe but he is not the type to ruin his legacy in Sinsheim now.

10.00 - Much has been made of James Rodriguez's future at Bayern over the course of the season so far. In the second year of his two-year loan from Real Madrid, the Columbian has not been as prominent in Niko Kovac's plans, which has led to reports surfacing that the playmaker is unhappy with life in Munich. Kovac doesn't believe that will play a role during the second half of the season.

09.30 - Hoffenheim have won their last two homes games against Bayern. Since Julian Nagelsmann took charge, TSG have suffered just two losses in five meetings with the reigning champions. With no European football to contend with on their fixture list in 2019, Hoffenheim would send a big signal of intent if they can make it three wins in front of their own supporters.

09.00 - With plenty of time to spare before kickoff, why not cast your vote for DW's Goal of the Hinrunde?

08.30 - Bayern currently find themselves in the unfamiliar position of trailing at the halfway stage of the season with six points separating them and league leaders Borussia Dortmund. Featuring in the first game of the weekend gives the Bavarians an opportunity to strike first in the title race.

08.00 - Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the Friday night action in Germany's top flight. One of the shortest winter breaks in recent seasons has taken an age to pass, but Bundesliga action returns to our screens later this evening and what a way to kick things off!

Hoffenheim play host to Bayern Munich, who after enduring more turbulence than they're used to in the first half of the season, will be desperate to get off on the right foot in 2019 as they look to get their bid for a seventh-straight title back on track. Can the German record titleholders prove lessons have been learned in an early acid test?