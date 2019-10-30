Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich travel to Frankfurt, Dortmund host Wolfsburg

+++ Refresh page for live updates +++

Borussia Mönchengladbach team news:

The league leaders make the short trip across the Rhineland to Leverkusen on the back of a convincing 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last time out - although the Foals did lose 1-2 to Dortmund in the cup in the week.

Coach Marco Rose was sent to the stands during that defeat, and makes five changes to his team this afternoon:

Gladbach XI: Sommer - Wendt, Elvedi, Ginter, Jantschke, Lainer - Neuhaus, Kramer. Hofmann - Thuram, Herrmann

Bayern Munich team news:

Thomas Müller starts his 500th game for Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies also gets the nod in Frankfurt. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman while David Alaba also returns. Ivan Perisic drops to the bench.

There was considerable consternation at a frankly poor performance away at second-division Bochum in the week, and coach Niko Kovac has demanded that his superstars to the simple things right: "Play cleanly and simply. Control the ball, take the ball - the basics have to work." Easier said than done, clearly.

Bayern XI: Neuer - Kimmich, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba - Thiago - Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho, Davies - Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund team news:

Lucien Favre has made five changes to the team which beat Gladbach in the cup on Wednesday. Mats Hummels and Marco Reus both return following illness and injury respectively, while Raphael Guerreiro, Mo Dahoud and Achraf Hakimi all start. Surprisingly, Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney all drop to the bench.

BVB XI: Hitz - Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro - Weigl, Dahoud - Hakimi, Brandt, Hazard - Reus

GUTEN TAG! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Matchday 11 in the Bundesliga - and what a matchday it is!

Bayern Munich have won three games on the bounce but their victories over Union Berlin, Olympiacos and Bochum were anything but convincing, and coach Niko Kovac is under increasing pressure to deliver as he takes his team to Frankfurt.

In Dortmund, Lucien Favre appears to have bought himself some breathing space following Wednesday's cup win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, but now he needs needs his team to deliver in the league following a poor derby display against Schalke. The Black and Yellows welcome high-flying Wolfsburg, who are still yet to lose in the league!

Simultaneously, two of Germany's most attractive offensive sides meet in the Rhineland as Bayern Levekusen host Borussia Mönchengladbach.

And as if that wasn't enough, there's the small matter of the first ever Bundesliga meeting between Union Berlin and Hertha Berlin. Let's do this.