Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin chooses former ultra as president

The Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin elected a former member of the team's ultra supporters, Kay Bernstein, as its new president on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Bernstein, a communications manager with no previous experience in club management, beat the favorite to win, former Bundestag lawmaker Frank Steffel.

Bernstein received almost 1,700 votes out of a total of just over 3,000.

The failure of the conservative politician to win the club presidency is seen as a defeat for the club's establishment and a win for the fanbase.

Club to be 'detoxified'

The former ultra fan Bernstein is still involved in the club's social projects. He said that Hertha Berlin was in "intensive care" but could now be "detoxified from the inside and made healthy."

The new president said he would build a team to help him manage the club, and called for a truce after ongoing infighting affecting the club's fortunes.

The announcement of Bernstein's victory was met with cheers from the club's fans.

Hertha Berlin only narrowly avoided being relegated from the Bundesliga last season after having to face a relegation play-off.

Bernstein is replacing 72-year-old Werner Gegenbauer who has held the post since 2008. Gegenbauer has repeatedly clashed with one of the club's biggest investors Lars Windhorst.

