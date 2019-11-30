 Bundesliga: Hansi Flick ′can shape a new Bayern Munich era′ says Jupp Heynckes | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Hansi Flick 'can shape a new Bayern Munich era' says Jupp Heynckes

Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has backed Hansi Flick to become the permanent boss of the Bundesliga champions. Heynckes described Flick as a "gem of a coach" whose talent should be "developed."

1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München v sBayer 04 Leverkusen | Hans-Dieter Flick (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

Bayern Munich's interim coach Hansi Flick should get the job on a permanent basis, according to Jupp Heynckes.

Heynckes, who won four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title across three permanent spells as Bayern coach, described Flick as the "ideal man" for the job.

"Hansi Flick is predestined for this job as the head coach of Bayern and is the ideal man for this position, in fact beyond this 2019-20 season," he wrote in his Monday's edition of the German football publication kicker.

Flick's final three years as a Bayern player between 1987 and 1990 were under the tutelage of Heynckes, who says Flick is a "gem of a coach" and encouraged the club to develop Flick's talent, and even backed the interim coach to "shape an era" at the Bavarian club.

"He is familiar with the club and the extreme perception of entitlement in Munich," Heynckes wrote. "It’s not about the little snapshots, but rather about the coach's fundamental know-how, his expertise and human touch, his philosophy. He is a gem of a coach. Such talent must be recognized and developed.

Heynckes und Hoeneß 1990 (picture-alliance/dpa/Rauchensteiner)

Flick played under Heynckes, right, between 1987 and 1990.

"Within a short time, he made the team look completely different, playing attractive and team-oriented football. Bayern now have the great chance to have a coach over a long period of time, who can shape an era."

Flick suffered his first defeat as interim coach on Saturday, with Bayer Leverkusen stunning Bayern at the Allianz Arena. But Flick's coaching style has been compared to that of Heynckes, and Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinted that Flick may stay on in the role beyond the end of the year.

"We have arranged that we will continue until winter. Then we will sit down with him after the last game,will discuss this and may also continue beyond," Rummenigge said at an event at Bayern's Allianz Arena."With him we have a coach who fits well with the team."

The defeat, which left Bayern fourth in the table, will not be factor in the club's considerations.

"The important thing is the quality of the game and the match plan and that is all fine with Hansi Flick. That's why there is no change in our evaluation even after yesterday's game," he said. "We are very satisfied with way he is doing the job."

  • 1. Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen | Tor (0:1) (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Wolfsburg 2-3 Bremen

    Werder Bremen won their first Bundesliga game since September with an intense and closely fought victory in Wolfsburg. Milot Rashica scored two of the visitors' three goals, with the first a cool penalty. Wout Weghorst was in the right place at the right time again to make it 1-1, but Leon Bittencourt's fine header made it 2-1. William's measured finish made it 2-2, but Rashica won it late on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Imago Images/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-2 Freiburg

    Breel Embolo scored twice as Gladbach returned to the Bundesliga summit with an entertaining win over Freiburg. Marcus Thuram's early tap-in was canceled out by Jonathan Schmid's fine free-kick, but Embolo struck again just after half-time before missing a penalty. Patrick Herrmann made it 3-1, Lucas Höler pulled one back for 3-2 before Embolo atoned for his penalty miss with a cheeky chip.

  • Patrik Schick and Marcel Schmelzer

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Paderborn 2-3 RB Leipzig

    In an unlikely thriller, Julian Nagelsmann's team held on having initially given Paderborn no chance. Patrik Schick scored a brilliant solo goal before Marcel Sabitzer added a long-range screamer inside the opening four minutes. Timo Werner added a third to continue his fine form. Despite two second-half goals from Paderborn, RB Leipzig held on to go top for at least a day.

  • Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Leverkusen

    Leverkusen handed the defending champions their third defeat of the season on Saturday. Leon Bailey's two goals sandwiched a Thomas Müller strike in the first half. Though the Werkself fell to 10 men with Jonathan Tah's straight red card, the visitors were able to secure all three points in Munich.

  • Jadon Sancho scores against Hertha Berlin

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Hertha Berlin 1-2 Dortmund

    Lucien Favre got a huge win in the capital. Two goals 104 seconds apart from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard had BVB on their way, but Vladimir Darida deflected a Dodi Lukebakio strike to swing momentum back in the home side's favor. Hummels was sent off before the break to leave BVB with 10 men, but the visitors held on in a scrappy second half that saw Davie Selke denied a goal for offside.

  • Andrej Kramaric celebrating a goal

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Hoffenheim 1-1 Düsseldorf

    A late goal from Rouwen Hennings split the points. After Andrej Kramaric had latched onto a superb ball by Florian Grillitsch to give the hosts an early lead, Hoffenheim looked like they were on the way to seal a win. However, with two minutes left, the home side failed to clear a long ball and Hennings smacked a ball into the far corner.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Cologne 1-1 Augsburg

    Markus Gisdol's life in charge of Cologne hasn't started well, but he was saved by Augsburg's Tomas Koubek. The Czech keeper's decision to come out late in the game was punished by Jhon Cordoba. The equalizer canceled out Florian Niederlechner's close-range effort in a game that also saw both teams have a man sent off.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Schalke 2-1 Union Berlin

    A late winner from Suat Serdar secured Schalke three points and sent the home side soaring into second. A fantastic strike on the edge of the box from Benito Raman put the hosts ahead, but Union regularly posed a threat and were rewarded, Marcus Ingvartsen converting a controversial penalty. Both keepers made strong saves, before Serdar swept home just four minutes from time.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


