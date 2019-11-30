Bundesliga: Hansi Flick 'can shape a new Bayern Munich era' says Jupp Heynckes

Bayern Munich's interim coach Hansi Flick should get the job on a permanent basis, according to Jupp Heynckes.

Heynckes, who won four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title across three permanent spells as Bayern coach, described Flick as the "ideal man" for the job.

"Hansi Flick is predestined for this job as the head coach of Bayern and is the ideal man for this position, in fact beyond this 2019-20 season," he wrote in his Monday's edition of the German football publication kicker.

Flick's final three years as a Bayern player between 1987 and 1990 were under the tutelage of Heynckes, who says Flick is a "gem of a coach" and encouraged the club to develop Flick's talent, and even backed the interim coach to "shape an era" at the Bavarian club.

"He is familiar with the club and the extreme perception of entitlement in Munich," Heynckes wrote. "It’s not about the little snapshots, but rather about the coach's fundamental know-how, his expertise and human touch, his philosophy. He is a gem of a coach. Such talent must be recognized and developed.

Flick played under Heynckes, right, between 1987 and 1990.

"Within a short time, he made the team look completely different, playing attractive and team-oriented football. Bayern now have the great chance to have a coach over a long period of time, who can shape an era."

Flick suffered his first defeat as interim coach on Saturday, with Bayer Leverkusen stunning Bayern at the Allianz Arena. But Flick's coaching style has been compared to that of Heynckes, and Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinted that Flick may stay on in the role beyond the end of the year.

"We have arranged that we will continue until winter. Then we will sit down with him after the last game,will discuss this and may also continue beyond," Rummenigge said at an event at Bayern's Allianz Arena."With him we have a coach who fits well with the team."

The defeat, which left Bayern fourth in the table, will not be factor in the club's considerations.

"The important thing is the quality of the game and the match plan and that is all fine with Hansi Flick. That's why there is no change in our evaluation even after yesterday's game," he said. "We are very satisfied with way he is doing the job."