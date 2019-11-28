 Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip up, Lucien Favre lives to fight another day | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip up, Lucien Favre lives to fight another day

It was another thrilling weekend of Bundesliga action. Bayern Munich slipped to a surprise defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen and Jürgen Klinsmann returned to club management but narrowly lost out to Favre's Dortmund.

Bayern Munich's midfielder Serge Gnabry reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match (AFP/C. Stache)

Good week for: Julian Nagelsmann, Lucien Favre, David Wagner, Gladbach (again), The Bundesliga

Bad week for: Paderborn, Robert Lewandowski, Cologne (again)

The lowdown:

Bayern Munich somehow lost to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday night. In a pulsating game, Leverkusen took all three points thanks to a Leon Bailey brace that left Thomas Müller's equalizer a footnote. Leverkusen were great on the break yet, while Bayern were wasteful, their performance wasn't actually that bad. The hosts hit the woodwork three times and suffered from a surprisingly poor finishing from Robert Lewandowski, who failed to score for the second Bundesliga weekend running, and Serge Gnabry, who was far from his clinical best.

Borussia Dortmund did what they had to do in Berlin, although to begin with it looked like it might be a more pleasant afternoon for Lucien Favre and his side on the day Jürgen Klinsmann returned to Bundesliga management, after a decade out of club football. Jadon Sancho started and scored before, barely two minutes later, Thorgan Hazard added a second. But with Dortmund this season, it's never over even when it should be. Vladimir Darida redirected a shot in and then Mats Hummels picked up a silly second yellow card. After VAR disallowed a Davie Selke goal, Dortmund looked stronger the longer the game went on. Favre breathes again.

Fußball Bundesliga | Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Dortmund | Trainer Favre & Klinsmann (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

Lucien Favre welcomes Jürgen Klinsmann back to the Bundesliga dugout after a 10-year hiatus

Borussia Mönchengladbach are back at the top of the Bundesliga after getting the better of Freiburg in a six-goal thriller. The Foal's attacking players shone again but the star of the show was Breel Embolo, who scored each side of a missed penalty to tip the contest in Gladbach's favor. Marco Rose's biggest test yet will come next weekend, when Bayern Munich visit Borussia Park. That will be a must-see!

RB Leipzig held off a gutsy comeback from Paderborn to reward themselves with yet another three points. Julian Nagelsmann is hitting his stride with this team and it can look pretty scary when they get going. Patrik Schick looked excellent and Timo Werner continued his form. Even if people don't want them to be, they are a threat.

Werder Bremen got a massive result in Wolfsburg that could breathe new life into their season. The 3-2 win was the first since September for Florian Kohfeldt and his team and eases some of the anxiety around the club. They have Milot Rashica to thank for his brace, and his fine finishing ultimately proved the difference.

— It always seems to be their year, but perhaps this time it really is for Schalke. David Wagner has made a difference, and Suat Serdar is the best example of that. The 22-year-old scored a late winner to down a battling and in-form Union Berlin and keep the Royal Blues climbing up the table.

Cologne's season is just failing to ignite - again. They sneaked a draw at home to fellow strugglers Augsburg but it was another flat and dull performance that leaves them four points adrift of 16th-place Hertha and three points ahead of rock-bottom Paderborn. With the winter break fast approaching, the two promoted sides are looking the most likely to go straight back down.

Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Breel Embolo scored twice as Gladbach retained top spot in the Bundesliga. They host Bayern next week

The quotes:

— "We suffered."
Lucien Favre after Dortmund's win in the capital

— "When you're down 2-0 after four minutes, you think to yourself: 'This is going to be quite a fun afternoon.'"
Paderborn head coach Steffen Baumgart on his side's start against RB Leipzig

— "With him and in him we have a coach that fits the team well."
Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Hansi Flick

— "No."
Friedhelm Funkel when asked if Joachim Löw needs to give his striker Rouwen Hennings a call.

1. Bundesliga | Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

Müller now has 505 Bayern appearances under his belt. Only seven Bayern players have more

The stats:

— Thomas Müller scored his first Bundesliga goal in 1,356 minutes. That's nearly a whole day without a goal (there are 1,440 minutes in a day). It was also the first time that Bayern have ever lost a game when Müller has scored.

— It was also Müller's 505th Bayern appearance, moving him up to 8th in Bayern's all-time appearances list.

— Leon Bailey scored his first Bundesliga brace since December 2017. That was Leverkusen's first win in Munich since October 2012 but their second successive win over Bayern in the Bundesliga.

— There were 104 seconds between Dortmund's two goals.

— For the first time in over 10 years, Jürgen Klinsmann was in a Bundesliga dugout.

— Augsburg's Andre Hahn is only the second player after Stefan Effenberg in August 1991 to miss a penalty and get sent off later in the same game in the Bundesliga.

— Schalke's Suat Serdar has now scored in 4 of his last 5 Bundesliga home matches.

The fans:

Hertha Berlin fans made it clear who they feel is responsible for the problems at the club in recent years: general manager Michael Preetz. A banner in the stands for their game vs. Dortmund read: "10 years, 12 coaches, one person responsible." Ouch.

The weird:

Jürgen Klinsmann got out his phone and filmed Hertha Berlin's fans singing their traditional pre-match song. Klinsmann defended his decision, saying he just liked the song and acted spontaneously. It was an odd sight, but if Jürgen wants a video to remind himself of his first game in charge of Hertha, then why not?

  • 1. Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen | Tor (0:1) (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Wolfsburg 2-3 Bremen

    Werder Bremen won their first Bundesliga game since September with an intense and closely fought victory in Wolfsburg. Milot Rashica scored two of the visitors' three goals, with the first a cool penalty. Wout Weghorst was in the right place at the right time again to make it 1-1, but Leon Bittencourt's fine header made it 2-1. William's measured finish made it 2-2, but Rashica won it late on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Imago Images/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-2 Freiburg

    Breel Embolo scored twice as Gladbach returned to the Bundesliga summit with an entertaining win over Freiburg. Marcus Thuram's early tap-in was canceled out by Jonathan Schmid's fine free-kick, but Embolo struck again just after half-time before missing a penalty. Patrick Herrmann made it 3-1, Lucas Höler pulled one back for 3-2 before Embolo atoned for his penalty miss with a cheeky chip.

  • Patrik Schick and Marcel Schmelzer

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Paderborn 2-3 RB Leipzig

    In an unlikely thriller, Julian Nagelsmann's team held on having initially given Paderborn no chance. Patrik Schick scored a brilliant solo goal before Marcel Sabitzer added a long-range screamer inside the opening four minutes. Timo Werner added a third to continue his fine form. Despite two second-half goals from Paderborn, RB Leipzig held on to go top for at least a day.

  • Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Leverkusen

    Leverkusen handed the defending champions their third defeat of the season on Saturday. Leon Bailey's two goals sandwiched a Thomas Müller strike in the first half. Though the Werkself fell to 10 men with Jonathan Tah's straight red card, the visitors were able to secure all three points in Munich.

  • Jadon Sancho scores against Hertha Berlin

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Hertha Berlin 1-2 Dortmund

    Lucien Favre got a huge win in the capital. Two goals 104 seconds apart from Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard had BVB on their way, but Vladimir Darida deflected a Dodi Lukebakio strike to swing momentum back in the home side's favor. Hummels was sent off before the break to leave BVB with 10 men, but the visitors held on in a scrappy second half that saw Davie Selke denied a goal for offside.

  • Andrej Kramaric celebrating a goal

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Hoffenheim 1-1 Düsseldorf

    A late goal from Rouwen Hennings split the points. After Andrej Kramaric had latched onto a superb ball by Florian Grillitsch to give the hosts an early lead, Hoffenheim looked like they were on the way to seal a win. However, with two minutes left, the home side failed to clear a long ball and Hennings smacked a ball into the far corner.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Cologne 1-1 Augsburg

    Markus Gisdol's life in charge of Cologne hasn't started well, but he was saved by Augsburg's Tomas Koubek. The Czech keeper's decision to come out late in the game was punished by Jhon Cordoba. The equalizer canceled out Florian Niederlechner's close-range effort in a game that also saw both teams have a man sent off.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

    Schalke 2-1 Union Berlin

    A late winner from Suat Serdar secured Schalke three points and sent the home side soaring into second. A fantastic strike on the edge of the box from Benito Raman put the hosts ahead, but Union regularly posed a threat and were rewarded, Marcus Ingvartsen converting a controversial penalty. Both keepers made strong saves, before Serdar swept home just four minutes from time.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


DW recommends

Opinion: Hansi Flick doesn't deserve to suffer from extreme analysis

Bayern Munich losing normally makes headlines across the world, such is the rareness of the result. But the club's defeat to Leverkusen, particuarly for their head coach, doesn't need to be so severe. (30.11.2019)  

Bundesliga: 10-man Dortmund spoil Klinsmann's debut

Borussia Dortmund have to make it hard for themselves, don't they? Two goals in two minutes looked to set them on their way, but drama followed. Lucien Favre knows how big this result is for him and his team. (30.11.2019)  

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann can succeed at Hertha Berlin but will need support

Jürgen Klinsmann returned to the Bundesliga after 10 years away from club management. His team suffered a narrow defeat, but success is possible for the 1990 World Cup winner, writes Michael Da Silva. (30.11.2019)  

Bombastic Borussia overcome feisty Freiburg to continue Bundesliga title charge

Borussia Mönchengladbach stormed back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-2 victory over Freiburg. The result put the Foals four points clear of fourth-place Bayern Munich, who visit Borussia Park next week. (01.12.2019)  

Bundesliga: Suat Serdar shines in lastest Schalke win

Schalke left it late against Union Berlin, but thanks to their young German midfielder the club sit in second in the Bundesliga. The visitors from the capital were outplayed in the second half. (29.11.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures

Bayern Munich came up short at home, Dortmund made some capital gains in Berlin, and Leipzig won a five-goal thriller in Paderborn. On Sunday, Gladbach and Bremen picked up wins. Here's the latest from the Bundesliga. (01.12.2019)  

Related content

Champions League FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund | Lucien Favre

Bundesliga: Is Borussia Dortmund's Favre set to go the way of Kovac at Bayern Munich? 28.11.2019

After losing the first of the two games he was given to save his job, Lucien Favre is on thin ice. Ahead of a visit to Hertha Berlin, there are plenty of parallels with the final days of Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich.

1. Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen | Tor (0:1)

Bundesliga Matchday 13: In pictures 01.12.2019

Bayern Munich came up short at home, Dortmund made some capital gains in Berlin, and Leipzig won a five-goal thriller in Paderborn. On Sunday, Gladbach and Bremen picked up wins. Here's the latest from the Bundesliga.

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund Lucien Favre

Champions League: The issues that may cost Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre his job 26.11.2019

A Friday night fright has left Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre with two games to save his job. Unfortunately for him, the first is a trip to face Barcelona and Lionel Messi. How did it come to this for the Swiss coach?

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  