Bundesliga Bulletin: Thriller in Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund get Edin Terzic first win

Matchday 12 headlines:

Dortmund give Terzic first win

It wasn't pretty but Edin Terzic won't care. A Marco Reus penalty rebound was enough for Dortmund to sneak past Werder Bremen in an unspectacular Tuesday night game. Youssoufa Moukoko made his first start, but was unable to find the back of the net.

It was a tough night for Dortmund, but they got the result they needed

Six-goal thriller in Frankfurt

In a year where the football schedule has been particularly relentless, Gladbach's European adventures looked to be what cost them in Frankfurt. At least it should have done. A sumptuous Lars Stindl free kick gave Gladbach the lead, but then Andre Silva helped Frankfurt race away to a 3-1 lead that looked to end the contest. But after David Abraham was sent off with nine minutes to go, Gladbach woke up again and Stindl scored two in injury time to cap a crazy finish.

Late drama in Stuttgart

Union's first trip to Stuttgart since beating them in the relegation playoff in May 2019 was full of drama.

The visitors took a two-goal lead, thanks to a Marvin Friedrich header from a Christopher Trimmel cross, just like in May 2019. Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi added a second.

Pellegrino Matarazzo responded and was rewarded as sub Sasa Kalajdzic scored the game's third header. With five minutes to go and after a lengthy VAR check, Kalajdzic's equalizer was given. The final score was 2-2, just like in May 2019.

Please note: This article will be updated after Wednesday night's game.