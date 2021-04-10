Bundesliga Bulletin: Back-up Bayern Munich team struggle, Ansgar Knauff saves Borussia Dortmund

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

No, but they didn't lose and perhaps that was the most important thing for their title ambitions. Hansi Flick rotated heavily, and appeared to have gotten away with it when Jamal Musiala stayed cool in the box after a goalmouth scramble. An equalizer five minutes from time though, meant Bayern had to make do with a point. Their lead at the top now stands at five after RB Leipzig's win in Bremen.

Tanguy Nianzou made just his second appearance for Bayern

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

Yes, but only just. Thanks to a superb performance from two teenagers — Jude Bellingham and Ansgar Knauff — Dortmund overcame a halftime deficit to seal a big win against overperforming Stuttgart.

Borussia Dortmund had their young stars to thank for a comeback win

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Bielefeld picking up three points on Friday night against Freiburg was a surprise, and huge for their survival chances. Bayern not winning in the Bundesliga is always a surprise, but perhaps less so given the situation and the team that played.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

It was perhaps no surprise that perhaps the two most fun sides to watch this season delivered the most entertaining game. Frankfurt beat Wolfsburg in a game that had seven goals.Both sides have been so much fun to watch this season, and both look ready for Europe.

What does the top six in the Bundesliga look like?

1. 1. Bayern Munich — 65 points

2. RB Leipzig — 60

3. Wolfsburg — 54

4. Eintracht Frankfurt — 53

5. Borussia Dortmund — 46

6. Bayer Leverkusen — 43

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Mainz — 25

17. Cologne — 23

18. Schalke — 10

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

"Next question."

Perhaps for anyone other than Bayern Munich fans, Hansi Flick's response as to whether he will be the coach next year has become so familiar it is now amusing. A departure looks increasingly likely, but only he knows.