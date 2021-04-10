Bundesliga Bulletin: Back-up Bayern Munich team struggle, Ansgar Knauff saves Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga is cut to five points after the weekend's results. Borussia Dortmund needed their teenage stars to win in Stuttgart.
No, but they didn't lose and perhaps that was the most important thing for their title ambitions. Hansi Flick rotated heavily, and appeared to have gotten away with it when Jamal Musiala stayed cool in the box after a goalmouth scramble. An equalizer five minutes from time though, meant Bayern had to make do with a point. Their lead at the top now stands at five after RB Leipzig's win in Bremen.
Yes, but only just. Thanks to a superb performance from two teenagers — Jude Bellingham and Ansgar Knauff — Dortmund overcame a halftime deficit to seal a big win against overperforming Stuttgart.
Bielefeld picking up three points on Friday night against Freiburg was a surprise, and huge for their survival chances. Bayern not winning in the Bundesliga is always a surprise, but perhaps less so given the situation and the team that played.
It was perhaps no surprise that perhaps the two most fun sides to watch this season delivered the most entertaining game. Frankfurt beat Wolfsburg in a game that had seven goals.Both sides have been so much fun to watch this season, and both look ready for Europe.
"Next question."
Perhaps for anyone other than Bayern Munich fans, Hansi Flick's response as to whether he will be the coach next year has become so familiar it is now amusing. A departure looks increasingly likely, but only he knows.