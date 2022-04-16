Bundesliga: Anthony Modeste leads derby demolition as Cologne target Europe again

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-3 Cologne

(Embolo 85' — Modeste 5', Kainz 20', Ljubicic 34')

Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach

Like any long-term romance, the relationship between Anthony Modeste and Cologne already has several chapters.

In 2017, the Frenchman's 25 goals led the Billy Goats back to Europe for the first time in 25 years – before Cologne cashed in on a controversial transfer to the Chinese Super League. Five years later, Modeste is once again leading a push for European competition.

His fifth-minute opener in Saturday's derby demolition of Borussia Mönchengladbach was his 16th Bundesliga goal of the season. Whether this love story is heading for a happy ending or heartbreak is still unclear.

"I'll be 34 [this month]. At this age, I don't want to go into a new season with my contract running out," he told local portal Geissblog earlier in April, with Cologne reportedly unwilling to extend his current deal which runs until 2023.

"Because if the club turn around next season and say: 'We're not extending your contract,' what then? My career is almost over. I want to stay at FC but if another club offers me a two-or-three-year deal elsewhere, I'll have to think about it."

Minimalistic Modeste

Recent media reports in Germany suggest that clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia could woo the striker with a significant pay raise. And given his current form, there's no wonder why others are interested in the striker's services.

He may touch the ball less than any other Bundesliga striker, but he's still responsible for 36% of Cologne's 44 Bundesliga goals. Only Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) have scored more — for superior teams.

Modeste is a minimalist but, when he is not available, his absence is keenly felt. In February, Cologne were seemingly heading for a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt before Modeste came off the bench and scored the winner. Two weeks ago, they never looked like scoring in a 0-1 defeat away at Union Berlin.

"Our game all season has been about playing down the wings and getting good crosses in," explained teammate Florian Kainz, who set up Modeste's opener (his sixth assist of the season) and scored the second himself (his fourth of the campaign).

"In Tony, we have a proper number nine in the box, he's scored so many goals for us. That characterizes us. We combine well in midfield and get down the wings. We practice it in the week, so we love it when it comes off in games."

Florian Kainz set up Anthonz Modeste's goal before scoring his own

Modeste's impact on Cologne's ascent up the table is unquestionable, but head coach Steffen Baumgart recently pushed back on the idea that his departure would doom the club.

"We're all delighted with Tony’s development, it’s super," he told Kölnische Rundschau. "But everyone is acting as if FC Cologne can’t function without him. But yes, we can."

In his five seasons at Cologne, Modeste has also become a firm favorite among the fans, who regularly make up new verses for a chant in honor. This month, he earned social media plaudits after giving his shirt to a young supporter whose passionate in-game reactions had gone viral. After Saturday's derby win, he led his teammates back over to the ecstatic away end several times to continue the celebrations.

"I'm happy here and I know I have a history here," Modeste told Geissblog. "But I am not the future of FC. But I always said I wanted to play in Europe with this team."

Steffen Baumgart wants his side to go for European qualification this season

Steffen Baumgart: 'Europe! Let's go for it!'

After only narrowly escaping yet another relegation last season, Europe seemed a long way away for Germany's pre-eminent yo-yo club — often as carnivalesque in their operations as their city is during carnival season.

But having long since distanced themselves from the relegation battle — and Borussia Mönchengladbach — the enigmatic Baumgart finally told the fans what they wanted to hear.

"Now we can focus on the goal that no one wanted to talk about: Europe! Let's go for it!" he had announced in a confident mood ahead of the derby, making the front page of the local Express newspaper.

"We're not going down this season, so we can afford to look up — as high as we possibly can. If possible, we want to play international football."

Cologne in Europe: a phrase that will have been music to the ears of the 5,000 traveling supporters in the red corner of Borussia-Park. Eintracht Frankfurt fans may have made headlines when they took over Barcelona's Camp Nou this week, but Cologne's following away at Arsenal in the Europa League in 2017 was equally impressive.

Whatever happens, Cologne's next chapter won't be dull. But whether the romance with Anthony Modeste continues remains to be seen.

Edited by: Davis VanOpdorp