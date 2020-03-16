 Bundesliga and coronavirus: ′Only ghost games can keep clubs in business′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga and coronavirus: 'Only ghost games can keep clubs in business'

The Bundesliga will remain suspended until at least April 2 as a result of COVID-19, the DFL confirmed on Monday. Its chief executive has warned of the economic damage an indefinite break could do to some clubs.

Fussballstadion - Leere Allianz Arena FC Bayern Muenchen (Imago/Sven Simon/F. Hoermann)

The Bundesliga will be suspended until at least April 2, German Football League (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert has confirmed, warning that 'ghost games' could be the only way to protect some clubs from financial ruin.

Seifert faced the press on Monday following DFL talks that confirmed Friday's decision to postpone the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had a sober message about the economic impact the suspension could have on German football and businesses that rely on the continuation of the Bundesliga.

Further discussions will take place in the week of March 30, Seifert added, but with the German authorities having imposed bans on public gatherings it's unclear when football can return to Germany, plunging many people's jobs into uncertainty.

"The league doesn't expect to return on April 3 and nobody can say when or if it can continue" Seifert said. "I am aware that football is viewed a billion-dollar business. But at the centre of it all is the game itself, and the 56,000 jobs dependent on it every match day. Without sponsorship and TV income, those jobs and the very existence of clubs is in danger. We have to find solutions to continue our business."

"The health of our employees is the highest priority. But we also have to fight for our employees and their financial security, please keep this in mind when we make our decisions in the future." Seifert said. "It is to early to speculate when we return. We don't want to set expectations that we will return in early April. UEFA will discuss what to do with the Euros, which will give us potentially room to finish the season in June."

UEFA's intentions, likely concerning the Champions League and Europa League as well as the multi-country Euros scheduled for June and July, will be revealed on Tuesday.

Should the domsetic season not continue after April 2, the 36 professional teams in the first and second divisions in the German Bundesliga would face a potential loss of €750 million ($836 million). The figure is a total of missing gate receipts, lost sponsorship money and outstanding television money. Just the TV money from the last nine games likely not to be played would hit the clubs' bottom lines by €370 million. 

"No league has insurance against pandemics," Seifert said. "Leagues have insurance to cover canceled matches and some clubs have tried to insure against a pandemic, but the insurance payments would have been impossibly high."

He added: "Without income from television, sponsorship and gate receipts we can only survive for a short period. Ghost games will be the only way to survive in the short term."

Watch video 02:37

Bundesliga stands to lose big in the corona crisis

DW recommends

As coronavirus hits German sports, clubs fear crashing out of the game

The COVID-19 scare has forced professional sports leagues to halt or completely cease their regular seasons. As German football has postponed its games, empty stadiums evoke bankruptcy fears. (16.03.2020)  

Coronavirus: Where do the Bundesliga and European football go from here?

The coronavirus has forced football matches to be played behind closed doors – or even be canceled. What might the future have in store for the Bundesliga, the Champions League, or even EURO 2020? DW takes a look. (13.03.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus in Japan

Coronavirus and sports: Big decisions for Bundesliga and Tokyo Olympics 16.03.2020

A meeting on Monday left the Bundesliga with open questions while UEFA and the IOC also have big calls to make. Elsewhere, footballers from the Chinese city of Wuhan are heading home. Latest coronavirus sports updates:

Fußball Wolfsburg Desinfektion wegen Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about Bundesliga games played behind closed doors 10.03.2020

There is much to suggest that Bundesliga matches could soon be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. What does this mean for both the clubs and the fans? We answer the most important questions.

Fussball, Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln

Coronavirus, sports and the financial cost 14.03.2020

Most European leagues have stopped play because of COVID-19. Handballers, ice hockey players and now footballers have entered into an indefinite break in Germany. What does this mean economically?

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  