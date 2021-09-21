BTS rally youth to 'welcome change' at UN Assembly

For seven minutes on September 20, 2021, up to a million people from around the world watched a live-stream broadcast from the United Nations' YouTube channel. The unique digital performance was punctuated by many comments and purple heart emojis in the live chat by fans from around the world.

This was no run-of-the-mill address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It was an address by the world's biggest boy band — the seven-member K-pop sensation, BTS.

As the first ever K-pop band to address the UN, the fully vaccinated group touched on topics impacting youth, ranging from self-love and acceptance to embracing change post-COVID.

Introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had appointed them as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture, the group's members took turns sharing the feedback they had received from their fans after asking them through social media platforms how the past two years have changed them and the way they approach life post-pandemic.

'Welcome generation'

"I was saddened to hear that entrance and graduation ceremonies had to be canceled," said Jeon Jung-Kook, known as Jungkook. "These are moments in life you want to celebrate and missing out on them must have been upsetting. We were heartbroken when our long-planned concert tours were canceled."

The group rejected an oft-repeated description of today's youth as "COVID's lost generation," and instead praised them for their resilience.

"I think it's a stretch to say they're lost just because paths they tread can't be seen by grown-up eyes," said BTS group leader Kim Nam-Joon, known as RM.

Kim Seok-Jin, known as Jin, added: "Instead of the 'lost generation' a more appropriate name would be the 'welcome generation,' because instead of fearing change, this generation says 'welcome' and keeps forging ahead."

BTS member Jungkook speaks out to support today's young people

Permission to Dance

After speaking, the group presented a music video to its upbeat song "Permission to Dance" that they prerecorded over the weekend in the world body's New York headquarters. The video features the seven members singing and dancing through the halls, within which significant global decisions are made, and out into the gardens. A crowd then joins the group in a flash-mob-style ending. The video has since garnered more than 10 million views.

The group also took to Twitter to thank their fans for their contributions after their speech. "Your participation made this speech possible. We were thrilled to have the honor of telling the world the stories of #YouthToday together with you. We will always be by your side. #YourStories are just beginning.”

Their estimated fan base — popularly known as the ARMY — is said to consist of more than 90 million people worldwide.

Breaking other records

BTS, whose name is an abbreviation of the Korean words Bangtan Sonyeondan, or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, are no strangers to the United Nations. In 2018, the group partnered with UNICEF to promote Generation Unlimited, a campaign dedicated to educating young people and providing them with vocational training.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become the fastest group since The Beatles to earn four US number one albums in less than two years.

In August 2020, they broke the record for having the most YouTube views, garnering 101.1 million views in 24 hours with their first English-language song "Dynamite.”The record was topped in May this year when their second song in English, "Butter," garnered 108.2 million views.

Besides love and relationships, their songs have also touched on issues such as bullying, elitism and mental health.