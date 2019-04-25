 British Parliament declares ′climate change emergency′ | News | DW | 01.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

British Parliament declares 'climate change emergency'

Lawmakers have approved a motion requiring the government to make proposals to "restore the UK's natural environment." The move comes after protesters demonstrated for days, causing road closures and transit chaos.

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

After a week and a half of protests in London by climate change activists, the British Parliament has declared a symbolic "environment and climate change emergency." Lawmakers backed a call by Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, for "rapid and dramatic action" to protect the environment.

The non-binding motion calls on Prime Minister Theresa May's government to make proposals to Parliament in the next six months to "restore the UK's natural environment and to deliver a circular, zero waste economy."

The measure was passed as an opposition motion, using a procedure the ruling party typically ignores, and has no direct consequences for policy.

In mid-April, Climate change activists from the Extinction Rebellion protest group launched 11 days of protests in central London. The demonstrations caused road closures and paralyzed the London Underground transit system. The movement has also spread to Germany and other European countries.

In reaction to the motion, the Extinction Rebellion tweeted that lawmakers have started "to #TellTheTruth about climate change & ecological crisis."

'Ahead of politicians'

In Parliament, Corbyn told lawmakers they should listen to those "who have the most to lose" from climate change. He described the younger generation as being "ahead of politicians on this, the most important issue of our time."

"We have no time to waste. We are living in a climate crisis that will spiral dangerously out of control unless we take rapid and dramatic action now," Corbyn told Parliament.

"Today, we have the opportunity to say, 'We hear you' ... By becoming the first parliament in the world to declare a climate emergency, we could, and I hope we do, set off a wave of action from parliaments and governments all around the world."

No greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Corbyn hopes the motion will increase pressure on the British government. He is demanding the country take action to help avoid more than 1.5 degrees centigrade of warming, which would require global emissions to be cut by almost half of 2010 levels by 2030.

The Committee on Climate Change, an independent group that advises the British government, went a step further. In a report released on Thursday, it said the government should effectively eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The report said the UK needed to rapidly adopt policies that change everything from the way people heat their homes to what they eat. It called for a reduced consumption of meat and dairy products, changes in how farmers operate and a requirement for electric vehicles to be the only option by 2035.

The committee said the government needed to be ambitious if it wanted to limit the impacts of climate change, saying that existing plans to achieve net-zero emissions "must be greatly strengthened" because "current policy is not enough even for existing targets." 

  • A person walks across Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Save Mother Earth!

    Beginning April 15, protesters with Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of London and other cities to demand governments declare a climate and ecological emergency. They occupied key spots in the city, calling on those in charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and set up citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

  • Performers arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Creative protests

    Extinction Rebellion, founded last year by academics in the United Kingdom, is one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements. Their aim is to protest climate change inaction in a creative and nonviolent way. Demonstrators say people are causing their own mass extinction, which is the basis of their "rebellion."

  • Climate change activists display a sign while wear masks depicting Britian's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Royal support?

    Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly take part in the sit-in on London's Waterloo Bridge on April 18. The royals are expecting and protesters used the happy event in their demonstration, having the couple "thank" Extinction Rebellion for saving their child's future.

  • Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Stuck to the train

    Activists have used a variety of unusual protest methods to draw maximum attention and get their point across. Throughout the week, they've blocked traffic, climbed atop buses and superglued themselves to buildings and, in the case of this young man at London's Canary Wharf station on April 17, trains.

  • Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Civil disobedience

    The goal of the protests is to temporarily disrupt everyday life. As a result, police have arrested more than 800 people in London alone. Activists want to get the public on their side, but a YouGov survey showed that just 36% of more than 3,500 British polled support the protest, with 52% against.

  • Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery in London(Reuters/EXTINCTION REBELLION)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Naked truth

    Extinction Rebellion protesters first attracted global attention on April 1, during yet another heated Brexit debate in the British Parliament. A group of semi-naked activists revealed themselves in the visitor gallery with slogans including "SOS" and "Stop Wasting Time" written on their bodies, with some gluing their hands to a glass barrier. The scene was quickly broken up my security.

  • Activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin block traffic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Global movement

    The Extinction Rebellion protests got their start in London, but the movement has also spread to other major cities around the world. On April 15, these activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin blocked traffic for hours.

  • Street art bearing the hallmarks of a Banksy piece which appeared at the base of Extinction Rebellion's recent protests in Marble Arch (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/R. Pope)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Switching tactics?

    On April 21, organizers in London said they were willing to switch tactics and talk with the government. "We're giving them an opportunity now to come and speak to us," said spokesman James Fox. "If they refuse … then this is going to continue and this going to escalate in different, diverse and very creative ways."

    Author: Friedel Taube


dv/cmk (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Are German businesses ready to swallow a CO2 tax?

Protecting the climate by charging firms for their CO2 production has had a rocky road. But now the German government seems to be backing just such a broad proposal. Businesses and consumers are in a holding pattern. (30.04.2019)  

Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment

Throwing away food that could still be eaten isn't just a waste of money, it also costs precious resources, hurts the climate, threatens biodiversity and can contaminate our soil with microplastics. (30.04.2019)  

UK climate protesters seek to block London Underground

"Extinction Rebellion" climate activists have said they will block the city's transport system on a third day of demonstrations. Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed solidarity with their cause but slammed disruption caused. (17.04.2019)  

Extinction Rebellion: The activists risking prison to save the planet

In the face of runaway climate chaos, governments around the world are in denial, say the activists hoping to land themselves in jail in defence of our planet — and the survival of our species. (15.04.2019)  

Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

Environmental activists in London and other cities have said they are ready to shift from disruption to dialogue. A look back at a week of loud and creative protests that brought parts of the UK capital to a standstill. (21.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Extinction Rebellion protests in the London financial district (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/W. Szymanowicz)

Climate change: Extinction Rebellion protests target London's financial district 25.04.2019

The Extinction Rebellion group ended eleven days of protests by targeting London's financial district, known as the City. Protesters blocked traffic and entrances to banks, the Treasury, and the London Stock Exchange.

Klimaprotest | Extinction Rebellion | Ziviler Ungehorsam

Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative 21.04.2019

Environmental activists in London and other cities have said they are ready to shift from disruption to dialogue. A look back at a week of loud and creative protests that brought parts of the UK capital to a standstill.

Großbritannien - Klimaprotest Extinction Rebellion während der London Fashion Week

Extinction Rebellion: The activists risking prison to save the planet 15.04.2019

In the face of runaway climate chaos, governments around the world are in denial, say the activists hoping to land themselves in jail in defence of our planet — and the survival of our species.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  