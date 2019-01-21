 British ex-PM Tony Blair: ′You′ve got a Brexit that′s pointless, and one that′s painful. The choice is not a good one.′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 22.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

British ex-PM Tony Blair: 'You've got a Brexit that's pointless, and one that's painful. The choice is not a good one.'

Speaking with DW in Davos, Blair has called a new vote "the sensible thing in this situation." He said a "no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for everyone."

Watch video 00:24
Now live
00:24 mins.

Blair calls for second Brexit referendum

Speaking with DW at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair again made the case for holding a second referendum on Brexit. Blair said of the current parliamentary impasse, "The process is a mess," adding, "The sensible thing in this situation is to go back to the people."

Read more: Brexit: What Europe wants

Asked how he thought a second Brexit referendum would change the situation, Blair said, "It would change it because it would give us a conclusive result."

He brushed aside criticism that a second vote would "damage democracy" by saying: "We're going back to the people, we're not asking anyone else, we're asking them. We've had 30 months of negotiation, there's a much clearer knowledge now of what Brexit really means. There's a much greater understanding of all the issues around it."

Asked what kind of Brexit he thought might eventually come about, Blair said, "Obviously a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for everyone."

'A Brexit that's pointless, and one that's painful'

Speaking of the two versions of Brexit currently being discussed, Blair was critical of both. He pointed out that if the UK remains in the EU customs union or single market — for instance with the so-called Norway model — it will have to abide by the EU's rules, yet would not have any say over them. He said that the third-country trading status sought by Brexit advocates would "disrupt British business that for four-and-a-half decades has been doing business, creating relationships, trading, investing on the basis that we're part of the European trading system."

Blair said of the two: "So you've got a Brexit that's pointless, and one that's painful. The choice is not a good one."

Addressing the current draft Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, voted down overwhelmingly last week in the House of Commons, Blair said, "The trouble with the deal Mrs. May's putting forward, is that it's completely ambiguous. I think it's not wise, either for Europe or for Britain, to leave without knowing what the future is."

Blair cited immigration and fears of economic exclusion as a result of globalization as the major underlying problems that led to Brexit in the first place: "You have to deal with the underlying issues. The trouble is that Brexit itself is not really an answer to any of these issues. So this is the dilemma that Britain's in, and we've got to find our way out of it."

'This is about Europe, too'

The former prime minister, with whom all of his colleagues in that elite club, both liberal and conservative, agree — with the exception of David Cameron, whose political career ended ignominiously after he lost the Brexit referendum in an effort to appease hardliners in his Conservative party — said that he would like to implore upon listeners, "This is about Europe, too."

"We need to realize, both of us, Europeans and British, our future should be together."

Watch video 08:50
Now live
08:50 mins.

Theresa May’s ‘plan B’ for Brexit is her ‘plan A’ in disguise

 

DW recommends

Brexit: What Europe wants

The EU's preferred option is for Britain to stay. Failing that, Brussels would like the UK to remain as close as possible. For now, though, Europe's leaders just want some clarity on what the British government wants. (21.01.2019)  

Brexit poll: Half of Britons support second referendum

A UK paper has found that 50 percent of Brits would support another vote on the final terms of a Brexit deal. The poll comes ahead of Monday's crunch meeting between UK PM Theresa May and the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker. (04.12.2017)  

Former British PM Blair calls for second Brexit referendum

In a speech in London, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has called for a new Brexit referendum. He has has urged both the EU and the UK to amend their positions so that everyone would be satisfied. (14.12.2018)  

Tony Blair: Brexit not needed to curb EU immigration

The UK could bring in tough new controls on migration from the EU without actually having to leave the bloc, former Prime Minister Tony Blair says. Concerns over immigration were cited by many who voted for Brexit. (10.09.2017)  

Ex-British PM Tony Blair ups calls for Labour to back Brexit U-turn

Former UK Prime Minister Blair has warned British voters time is running out to stop Brexit. An overwhelming majority of Labour members — although not their leaders or many voters — share his wish for a Brexit reversal. (04.01.2018)  

Brexit: German leaders write emotional letter to Britain

Over 20 major figures from German politics, sports, business and entertainment have written a passionate appeal to the UK. Britons would "always have friends in Germany and Europe," they wrote. (18.01.2019)  

Opinion: Brexit likely to be Britain's greatest disaster

Prime Minister Theresa May has earned her defeat in Parliament and only has herself to blame. No matter how this Brexit drama ends, the damage will remain, DW's Barbara Wesel writes. (16.01.2019)  

UK parliament rejects Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a crushing defeat in the UK Parliament vote on her Brexit plan. With just over two months until the scheduled exit from the EU, the UK remains fiercely divided. (15.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Blair calls for second Brexit referendum  

Theresa May’s ‘plan B’ for Brexit is her ‘plan A’ in disguise  

Related content

Former British Prime Minister Blair says: Brexit process is 'a mess' 22.01.2019

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says the Brexit debate has stalled over the choice between a "pointless" Brexit and a "painful" one. He spoke to Deutsche Welle at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Großbritannien - Deutsche und Europäische Flagge vor Big Ben

+++ Brexit crisis: Germany and Europe react — as it happened +++ 17.01.2019

The British Prime Minister is still in office after surviving a no-confidence vote in her government. But Germany and the rest of Europe are deeply worried about the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

Weltwirtschaftsforum Davos Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Bolsonaro inherits Davos keynote on overseas debut 22.01.2019

President Bolsonaro said he would present a new, investment-ready Brazil to the Davos elite. He told the forum he'd try to walk a line between business interests and environmental protection.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

British ex-PM Tony Blair: 'You've got a Brexit that's pointless, and one that's painful. The choice is not a good one.'

Russia: 'Drunk passenger' hijacks Moscow-bound Aeroflot flight

Liechtenstein's 300th anniversary: Big bash in a small country

What's in the Franco-German Treaty of Aachen?