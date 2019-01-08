 Brexit: German leaders write emotional letter to Britain | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 18.01.2019

Germany

Brexit: German leaders write emotional letter to Britain

Over 20 major figures from German politics, sports, business, and entertainment have written a passionate appeal to the UK. Britons would "always have friends in Germany and Europe," the leaders wrote.

London Brexit Protest Charlie Chaplin (Reuters/C. Kilcoyne)

Leading German politicians, celebrities, athletes, and business leaders have written an emotional letter to Friday's edition of the British Times newspaper insisting to their "British friends" that the door to the European Union would always remain open. 

"Britain has become part of who we are as Europeans," the letter read. "And therefore we would miss Britain. We would miss the legendary British black humor and going to the pub after work hours to drink an ale. We would miss tea with milk and driving on the left-hand side of the road."

The short but impassioned message was signed by the leaders of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and the Green party, as well as the heads of four of the major industry associations, the CEOs of Daimler and Airbus, as well as the rock star Campino, classical pianist Igor Levit, and the entire German national football team.

The letter's signatories included Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, successor to Angela Merkel as head of the CDU and potentially Germany's next chancellor.

With the UK in political deadlock over Prime Minister Theresa May's defeated withdrawal deal, the EU faces the prospect of a "hard Brexit," which could lead to disastrous short-term economic consequences.

The letter began by thanking the UK for its historical service to the European continent. "After the horrors of the Second World War, Britain did not give up on us," it read. "It has welcomed Germany back as a sovereign nation and a European power. This we, as Germans, have not forgotten and we are grateful."

The leaders insisted that while "we realize that the freedom we enjoy as Europeans today has in many ways been built and defended by the British people," they respected the choice of the British people to leave the EU."

Its ending was equally heartfelt: "Therefore Britons should know: From the bottom of our hearts, we want them to stay."

