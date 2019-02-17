Britain's Labour splits over Brexit and anti-Semitism

A group of lawmakers have broken away from Britain's main opposition party, citing their dissatisfaction with Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. The move throws yet another wrench into the UK's plans to sort out its EU exit.
Seven parliamentarians left Britain's main opposition party Labour on Monday over the party's support for Brexit and failure to tackle anti-Semitism.
The split further fractures Britain's unstable political landscape, which has been riven by disagreement over Brexit, and comes as Prime Minister Theresa May's government is seeking a last-ditch compromise with Brussels to appease British lawmakers and avoid crashing out of the EU.
Who is splitting?
The departing parliamentarians call themselves the "The Independent Group." They are: Chuka Umunna, Chris Leslie, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Ann Coffey and Mike Gapes. It is Labour's most significant split in decades.
What they said
The small group of parliamentarians leaving Labour said they were unhappy with Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and accused him of moving the party towards the far left.
Corbyn reacts
Corbyn said he was "disappointed" by the decision to break away from the party that garnered broad support in the 2017 election, when it captured 262 parliamentary seats.
Why Brexit?
Brexit has divided the Labour party. Corbyn has called for a potential second referendum on the exit deal and proposes a permanent customs union with the EU, which May has rejected. Overall, however, he has only been lukewarm towards the bloc, which has angered remain politicians in his party.
What is the anti-Semitism row?
Corbyn has also been accused of permitting anti-Semitism to flourish in Labour's ranks, which he has denied. However, in August he admitted that his party has been slow to take action against members who engage in anti-Semitic behavior. Corbyn himself has faced criticism for his past ties to Palestinian militants.
What does the split mean?
The group has already launched a new website and will publish a statement later in the day.
More Labour resignations could follow the initial breakaway group. Additionally, many politicians in the Tory party of Prime Minister May are unhappy with her Brexit leadership, and rumors of a similar breakaway within that party have surfaced before.
Further internal party divisions will add to the chaos surrounding Brexit. It will make it even more difficult than at present for May to get parliamentary approval for her withdrawal deal. The divisions will also do little to provide an alternative path forwards to avoid the UK crashing out of the bloc on March 29.
cmb/rt (Reuters, AP)
