Britain's Labour splits over Brexit and anti-Semitism

Seven parliamentarians left Britain's main opposition party Labour on Monday over the party's support for Brexit and failure to tackle anti-Semitism.

The split further fractures Britain's unstable political landscape, which has been riven by disagreement over Brexit, and comes as Prime Minister Theresa May's government is seeking a last-ditch compromise with Brussels to appease British lawmakers and avoid crashing out of the EU.

Who is splitting?

The departing parliamentarians call themselves the "The Independent Group." They are: Chuka Umunna, Chris Leslie, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Ann Coffey and Mike Gapes. It is Labour's most significant split in decades.

Berger introduced the breakaway MPs, which call themselves 'The Independent Group,' to the press

What they said

The small group of parliamentarians leaving Labour said they were unhappy with Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and accused him of moving the party towards the far left.

In individual statements, all the departing politicians said that Labour had moved away from its values of social justice, equality and tolerance and had put political priorities above national interest.

"The current leadership has been very successful at changing this party beyond recognition," Coffey said.

Berger said the choice to split had been a "difficult, painful but necessary decision," adding that the party is "institutionally anti-Semitic."

Leslie said evidence of Labour's betrayal on Brexit was "clear to see."

Gapes described the party as "racist and anti-Semitic" and said he was "furious that the Labour leadership is complicit in facilitating Brexit," adding that it would cause grave economic harm.

Umunna criticized established political parties, stating, "They can's be the change because they have become the problem."

Corbyn reacts

Corbyn said he was "disappointed" by the decision to break away from the party that garnered broad support in the 2017 election, when it captured 262 parliamentary seats.

Why Brexit?

Brexit has divided the Labour party. Corbyn has called for a potential second referendum on the exit deal and proposes a permanent customs union with the EU, which May has rejected. Overall, however, he has only been lukewarm towards the bloc, which has angered remain politicians in his party.

What is the anti-Semitism row?

Corbyn has also been accused of permitting anti-Semitism to flourish in Labour's ranks, which he has denied. However, in August he admitted that his party has been slow to take action against members who engage in anti-Semitic behavior. Corbyn himself has faced criticism for his past ties to Palestinian militants.

Corbyn's polarizing leadership was cited by departing Labour politicians

What does the split mean?

The group has already launched a new website and will publish a statement later in the day.

More Labour resignations could follow the initial breakaway group. Additionally, many politicians in the Tory party of Prime Minister May are unhappy with her Brexit leadership, and rumors of a similar breakaway within that party have surfaced before.

Further internal party divisions will add to the chaos surrounding Brexit. It will make it even more difficult than at present for May to get parliamentary approval for her withdrawal deal. The divisions will also do little to provide an alternative path forwards to avoid the UK crashing out of the bloc on March 29.

cmb/rt (Reuters, AP)

