The UK government on Wednesday published "Operation Yellowhammer," its planning scenario for a no-deal Brexit.

The report paints a damning picture of the disruptive effects of a deal should the UK leave the EU without an agreement on October 31.

The key points:

The UK will revert to "third country" status and the relationship with the EU will be "on the whole unsympathetic"

Small and medium sized business might not cope well but larger businesses will have better contingency in place.

The winter is likely to place greater demands on warehouse space with severe weather potentially exacerbating negative impacts and placing strain on resources.

more to come...