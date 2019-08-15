No-deal Brexit equals food, fuel and drug shortages, says leaked report

Britain faces a shortfall of everyday essentials if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, a leaked report says. Some lawmakers are demanding Parliament be recalled to discuss a no-deal Brexit.
A no-deal Brexit would jam British and European ports, leading to shortages in food, medicine and fuel, the latest United Kingdom government report suggested on Sunday.
Leaked to the Sunday Times, the forecast, which was commissioned for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet, warned that from November 1, 85% of lorries using the main crossings between England and France "may not be ready" for French customs.
The report, codenamed Operation Yellowhammer, warned that disruption at ports could last for three months, prompting a decrease in the fresh food supply. It says this could potentially lead to panic buying.
Border delays would lead to severe traffic disruption especially around the British capital, London, and southeast England, which could affect the distribution of fuel.
The report also predicted that a no-deal Brexit would impact the supply of medicine and medical supplies, many of which arrive into Britain from the European mainland.
Businesses 'are not ready'
The report warned that few bilateral deals have been concluded with individual EU member states, except over social security rights, and that public and business readiness for Britain crashing out of the EU "remain at a low level."
Later on Sunday, the British minister in charge of coordinating no-deal Brexit preparations, Michael Gove, said the leaked documents were just a "worst-case scenario."
He said on Twitter that very "significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to
accelerate Brexit planning."
