+++ Brexit showdown in UK parliament — live updates +++

The British PM has opened a day of debates on competing proposals about what to do next following the rejection of her deal earlier this month. Suggested amendments to her deal include measures to prevent a no-deal Brexit, delaying Brexit, changing the negotiated deal and even seizing control of the entire process.

Theresa May is hoping a change in the wording of the Brexit withdrawal deal she negotiated with the EU earlier this month will carry the support of parliament.

Brussels, however, has insisted it will not reopen talks to amend the deal which has already been signed off by the other 27 EU member states.

All updates in Central European Time (CET)

15:45 Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tells lawmakers there is no chance the government will pass all legislation needed in time for a March 29 exit from the European Union. He says it is "inevitable" that it will have to delay Brexit.

15:40 Conservative MP Steve Double confirms he will be supporting the prime minister and voting for the Brady proposal (See: Amendment N below).

15:00 Seven amendments have been chosen for debate this afternoon:

Amendment A: Proposed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, it requires parliament to consider alternative options to prevent a no deal exit, including seeking a permanent customs union with the EU and holding a second referendum.

Amendment O: Put forward by the Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford, it calls on the government to seek an extension to Article 50 and rule out a no-deal Brexit. It also demands that Scotland — which voted in favour of remaining in the EU — should not be taken out of the bloc against its will.

Amendment G: Proposed by Conservative MP Dominic Grieve. It demands that lawmakers are given six days to propose their own debates on Brexit. Any proposals approved by parliament on those days would not be binding on the government but would be politically difficult to ignore.

Amendment B: Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper's proposal requires the government to make time for legislation giving May until February 26 to get a deal approved, otherwise Brexit would be postponed until December 31.

Amendment J: Proposed by lawmakers from Labour, May's Conservative Party and the Liberal Democrats, this calls on the government to request an extension to the Article 50 deadline if a deal has not been approved by February 26.

Amendment I: Put forward by Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and supported by lawmakers from most political parties, it seeks to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Amendment N: Theresa May has asked her MPs to support this proposal — authored by senior Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady — which calls for the backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland and says parliament would support May's Brexit deal if this change were made.

14:50 Theresa May tells the UK parliament there's a "willingness" on the EU side to "agree a deal," but that MPs must state clearly what they want. "That is an opportunity we have today," she adds.

