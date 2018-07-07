 Brexit letter: German government distances itself from Interior Minister Horst Seehofer | News | DW | 09.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brexit letter: German government distances itself from Interior Minister Horst Seehofer

The conservative Interior Minister told the European Commission that it should aim for "unconditional security cooperation" in Brexit negotiations with Britain. Berlin reportedly didn't sign off on that request.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in Berlin (picture alliance/dpa/C. Koall)

The German government took the unusual step of distancing itself from German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer after he requested the EU strive for "unconditional security cooperation" with Britain after it leaves the bloc, German daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.

Seehofer made the request in a letter to the EU Commission, the bloc's executive arm that has been leading negotiations for EU national governments, in late June.

"I would like to clarify that this [Seehofer's] was not a letter sanctioned by the German government," Thomas Eckert from the German Representation to the EU wrote in a letter to EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.

Watch video 00:42
Now live
00:42 mins.

Theresa May: 'Europe's security is our security'

An EU spokeswoman had previously said Seehofer's letter was "not the position of the European Council, including Germany." His request reportedly angered officials in Brussels who saw it as undermining EU unity in the Brexit negotiations.

Seehofer: Not trying to influence talks

Seehofer's spokesman said the minister's letter merely expressed a "general concern" and that he "in no way" was trying to influence the talks.

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019, but both sides have struggled to make progress on a final deal amid disagreements over their future economic and political relationship. On Sunday, Brexit Secretary of State David Davis resigned, telling UK Prime Minister Theresa May that he did not want to be her "conscript."

Seehofer, who also heads the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, recently made headlines after he threatened to resign over a migration dispute with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU Customs Union, Single Market, Brexit — What you need to know

Prime Minister Theresa May is against it, level-headed business leaders say it's essential: Britain's membership of the EU Customs Union and Single Market is a divisive issue. DW looks at what it all means. (22.06.2018)  

Would Margaret Thatcher be in favor of Brexit?

On the fifth anniversary of her death, what would former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher have made of the Brexit furor? Rob Mudge takes a look at her credentials within the European Union. (07.04.2018)  

Germany: Migration row with Angela Merkel 'over,' says Interior Minister Horst Seehofer

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says his standoff with Chancellor Angela Merkel over asylum policy is "history." He had threatened to resign unless Germany turns away asylum-seekers at its border. (08.07.2018)  

Brexit: UK says EU 'shooting itself in the foot' over future space and defense ties

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says the EU needs to reconsider its "dogmatic" approach in Brexit talks. He said any attempt to block the UK from EU defense programs would backfire and harm the bloc's future security. (07.06.2018)  

Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns

Chief Brexit negotiator David Davis wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that he no longer wanted to be her "conscript." His move comes days after May announced she'd united her Cabinet behind an EU exit plan. (09.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Theresa May: 'Europe's security is our security'  

Related content

David Davis

Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns 08.07.2018

Chief Brexit negotiator David Davis wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May that he no longer wanted to be her "conscript." His move comes days after May announced she'd united her Cabinet behind an EU exit plan.

Berlin PK Merkel Seeehofer Nahles Neu

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer agree on a migration compromise 02.07.2018

The center left Social Democratic Party, the third group in Germany's governing coalition, have yet to decide whether they will accept the CDU/CSU deal on migrant policy. DW has the news as it happens.

Großbritannien Theresa May bespricht Brexit Pläne mit dem Kabinett

Brexit: Theresa May, Cabinet agree to UK-EU free trade area for goods 06.07.2018

Prime Minister Theresa May has united her Cabinet around a Brexit proposal that would see Britain keep some benefits of EU membership outside of the bloc. Whether the EU is prepared to agree with the proposal is unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 