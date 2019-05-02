 Breaking taboos, Germany′s main churches tackle suicide | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Breaking taboos, Germany's main churches tackle suicide

More Germans die every year from suicide than from traffic accidents, AIDS, drugs and murder combined. Germany’s two main churches now want to promote suicide prevention.

Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches launch anti-suicide campaign l Aktion 'Woche für das Leben' der Kirchen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches are taking on the taboo topic of suicide, seeking to make amends with earlier church policies by raising awareness and supporting prevention efforts.

Starting a nationwide anti-suicide campaign at a mass in the city of Hanover on Saturday, German Catholic and Protestant leaders recognized the historical failures of the churches in addressing the root causes of suicide and vowed to prevent people from taking their own lives.

Read more: Germany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members 

Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, head of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), said in a sermon that the "radical love of God" applies to those who have attempted to take, or taken their own lives.

"How could God let fall those who only saw death as a way out, when He knows their despair so well," asked Bedford-Strohm, whose EKD represents various strands of Lutheran and Reformed Protestantism.

Historical guilt

Bedford-Strohm went on to denounce the earlier positions of the church in dealing with suicide. "It is a historical guilt of the church that for too long it refused the open arms of God," he said.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, chairman of the German Bishops Conference, said in his sermon that a main purpose of the church was to guide and protect people.

Read more: The social media platforms with the most negative effects on mental health 

The role of the church is to listen to desperate people, understand them and take seriously possible signs of suicidal thoughts, he said, noting that the church had not always set the right tone on the issue.

"We want to be where we are needed, as Jesus of Nazareth has told us," the cardinal said. "In order for the silence and taboo to stop," Marx said, society must "wake up to the issue."

Watch video 09:30

Depression: When the soul is tired

Mental health issue 

Every year more than 10,000 people in Germany commit suicide.

Around 100,000 people attempt suicide.

According to experts, nearly 70 percent of suicides are associated with depression, during which time those suffering withdraw from social and personal relationships. Yet many of those affected send out cries for help to friends and family, religious figures, doctors and anonymous counseling services.

Read more: 5.3 million Germans suffer from depression each year

Barbara Schneider, the head of the National Suicide Prevention Program, told EPD news agency that people with death wishes sway back and forth between the will to continue living and the desire to be dead.

"The important thing is to bring someone away from this ambivalence over to the side of choosing life," she said.

The Catholic and Protestant churches believe they can fill an important role in supporting potential suicide victims and their families with various services. The Christian faith may also help some people overcome suicidal thoughts and provide spiritual meaning to their lives.

The national campaign is part of the Catholic and Protestant churches' "Week of Life," a 25-year-old program that this year is focusing on suicide prevention. The campaign opened in Hanover's Markt Church with presentations by self-help groups, counseling centers and aid organizations

cw/jm (KNA, EPD, DPA)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Hormones and depression: Can the pill lead to suicide?

The European Medicines Agency demands that a warning about a heightened suicide risk be included in the medication package insert for contraceptive pills. What is the connection between hormones and mental health? (01.02.2019)  

US approves ketamine-like drug for depression

US health officials have allowed esketamine, a chemical similar to the party drug and anesthetic ketamine, to be used for treating depression. The new drug will be distributed by Johnson & Johnson as a nasal spray. (06.03.2019)  

The social media platforms with the most negative effects on mental health

Cyberbullying, fear of missing out, anxiety: how badly does social media affect our mental health? (18.07.2017)  

Germany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members

Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches may lose half their members by 2060, according to a study. A drop in membership is expected to lead to a major budget shortfall. (02.05.2019)  

5.3 million Germans suffer from depression each year

Depression can take a massive toll not only on the sufferers, but also on their loved ones. A study by the German Depression Foundation found the illness caused relationship breakdowns for almost half of those affected. (29.11.2018)  

Germans struggle to find mental health care during holidays

The holiday season can be a stressful time of year, especially for people seeking mental health care. Unfortunately for those who want treatment in Germany, bureaucracy can often get in the way. (28.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Depression: When the soul is tired  

Related content

Kirche Besucher leer leere Kirche Christen Religion

Germany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members 02.05.2019

Germany's Catholic and Protestant churches may lose half their members by 2060, according to a study. A drop in membership is expected to lead to a major budget shortfall.

Mainz - Heinrich Bedford-Strohm und Reinhard Kardinal Marx

The main differences between Catholics and Protestants 21.04.2019

They worship the same God, but the principles of their faith are different. Five hundred years after the Reformation, there are still painful divisions between Protestants and Catholics.

Deutschland Münster Thomas Frings, Pfarrer

With Catholic Church in crisis, one priest forges his own spiritual path 21.04.2019

The Catholic Church is in crisis, marred by scandals and calls for reform. One of its clergyman, Thomas Frings, has chosen to remain a priest nonetheless, and is now calling for new ways of fostering spirituality.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  