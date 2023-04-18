Breaking chains

Economic insecurity is part of a cycle of disadvantages for women, often caused by discrimination in employment and education. Women often don't control key assets such as the family home, property, or the right to make financial decisions, further limiting their chances to break the poverty cycle. HER meets three women striving to change that.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.