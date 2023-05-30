  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkish election
Right-wing extremism
Climate protests
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hugging each other
Lula described Maduro's visit to Brazil as "the start of Maduro's return"Image: Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil's Lula, Venezuela's Maduro embrace 'new era' in ties

1 hour ago

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro met with leftist Brazilian President Lula ahead of a regional summit in Brasilia. Lula's conservative predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, had previously banned Maduro from entering Brazil.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rwxk

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Monday and called out US sanctions against Venezuela as "extremely exaggerated."

Maduro, who is seen as a controversial leader internationally, met Lula on his visit to Brazil. Maduro was greeted by Lula with a hug and back-slap in the presidential palace of Brasilia. 

The Venezuelan leader was invited by Lula to attend a South American leaders' summit that will be held on Tuesday to discuss the revival of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).

Lula criticized the US for denying legitimacy to Maduro's socialist government, which is viewed by Washington as authoritarian for alleged human rights violations.

Lula chided the US over denial of legitimacy to Maduro's government and the "900 sanctions" Venezuela faces.

Maduro, once unwelcome in Brazil under Bolsonaro, has a friend in Lula

The two leaders have vowed to renew ties between Brazil and Venezuela which suffered under Lula's predecessor, far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

Under Bolsonaro's tenure, Brazil severed ties with the Maduro government, joining the US and some 50 other countries that recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president after the 2018 elections.

Since he took office in January, Lula has worked to revive ties with Venezuela, undoing Brazil's Bolsonaro-era foreign policy.

"Venezuela has always been an exceptional partner for Brazil. But because of the political situation and the mistakes that were made, President Maduro spent eight years without coming to Brazil," Lula said at a press conference.

Lula described Maduro's visit to Brazil as a "new moment" in Brazil-Venezuela ties and "the start of Maduro's return."

Venezuelans search for a better life in Brazil’s streets

mf/wd (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW im Interview mit Juan Guaido in Caracas

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

Juan Guaido, opposition leader and interim president of Venezuela, has repeatedly called on the military to switch sides — and he did so again in a one-on-one interview with DW. Guiado said Maduro should start putting the people's needs first, and made some serious accusations against his regime.
February 12, 201901:53 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A residential building burns after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Evacuations in Kyiv after new drone assault

Conflicts1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women and children who fled the violence in Sudan are seen sitting in an arid landscape

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman casts her ballot duing a by-election held in Bogra, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Culture24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Screenshot of a drone in a forest from the videogame "Death From Above"

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Ukraine - EU gibt eine Milliarde Euro für Munition frei

US ammunition factories working overtime to supply Ukraine

US ammunition factories working overtime to supply Ukraine

Conflicts20 hours ago02:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A massive container ship entering the Panama Canal

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Business10 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage