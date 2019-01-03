 Brazil′s Bolsonaro begins starts firing ′left-wing′ public servants | News | DW | 03.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazil's Bolsonaro begins starts firing 'left-wing' public servants

President Jair Bolsonaro has authorized the dismissal of civil servants who don't share his government's far-right ideology. The sweep will target officials deemed sympathetic to Brazil's centrist and left-wing parties.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a meeting with all his ministers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration on Thursday launched a purge of government officials who don't share its far-right ideology.

Bolsonaro authorized the dismissal of some 300 officials on temporary contracts.

The government "will clean the house," Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting headed by Bolsonaro, who took office this week.

"It's the only way to govern with our ideas, our concepts and to carry out what Brazil's society decided in its majority," said Lorenzoni, who is seen as the second most powerful member of the executive after Bolsonaro.

The sweep will target officials who are seen as sympathetic to the centrist and left-wing parties that have ruled Brazil since 1985, when the country got rid of military dictatorship.

Read more: Is Brazil turning into a military state?

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Markets soared in response to new president Jair Bolsonaro taking office in Brazil

Bolsonaro, a 63-year-old former paratrooper and veteran lawmaker, decisively won last year's presidential election by tapping into voter discontent over rampant crime and corruption. He has pledged to boost investment, ease gun laws and stop "Marxist trash" from being taught in schools and universities.

In an address to the nation earlier in the week, Bolsonaro said now that he had taken power, his country had been "liberated from socialism and political correctness."  

Ideological purge

Lorenzoni said the ideological purge of contractors aimed "to do away with the Socialist and Communist ideas that during 30 years have led us to the chaos in which we live."

Bolsonaro and his team have often described their rival parties, in particular the left-wing Workers Party that governed between 2003 and 2016, as "socialists" or "communists."

"It doesn't make sense to have a government with a profile like ours to keep on people who support another way of thinking, another political system," Lorenzoni said, adding that some of those dismissed might be rehired if they passed an "evaluation" of their ideological leanings.

The purge will not affect those civil servants who enter the services through a competitive exam and are protected from partisan politics by the constitution.

ap/sms (AFP, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:07
Now live
03:07 mins.

Brazil activists fear Bolsonaro threat to rainforest

DW recommends

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro tries to unite the entire right

Brazil is inaugurating President Jair Bolsonaro on New Year's Day. His administration is a potpourri of conflicting interests. Is this going to work out? (01.01.2019)  

Opinion: Brazil's Bolsonaro sworn in but still campaigning

Brazil's new president has yet to act presidential. At his inauguration, Jair Bolsonaro resorted instead to the well-known "us against them" rhetoric — an approach Brazil cannot afford, says DW's Thomas Milz. (02.01.2019)  

Brazil swears in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil has sworn in ex-army captain Jair Bolsonaro as its president, amid tight security. The far-right politician, an admirer of Brazil’s former military dictatorship, pledged to rid the country of "ideological ties." (01.01.2019)  

Is Brazil turning into a military state?

From January, Brazil will be soon ruled by former military leaders. There is growing support for this in Congress, but ever more people fear there will be a coup. Thomas Milz reports from Rio de Janeiro. (17.11.2018)  

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro vows to ease gun laws after taking office

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro wants to fulfill a campaign promise to make it easier to own a firearm. More than 63,000 people were murdered in Brazil in 2017, despite relatively restrictive gun laws. (30.12.2018)  

Far-right Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil's presidential election

Jair Bolsonaro has won the vote by a wide margin. Brazilians cast their ballots in one of the most polarized elections in its democratic history, driven by discontent over rampant crime and corruption scandals. (28.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Showdown in Brazil  

Markets soared in response to new president Jair Bolsonaro taking office in Brazil  

Brazil activists fear Bolsonaro threat to rainforest  

Brazil's turn to the right  

Far-right candidate wins Brazil's presidential election  

Related content

Markets soared in response to new president Jair Bolsonaro taking office in Brazil 03.01.2019

Brazil's stock market closed at a record high in response to the new government taking over the reigns. Indigenous and environmental groups concerned for Brazil's long-term outlook.

Brasilien | Amtseinführung Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil swears in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro 01.01.2019

Brazil has sworn in ex-army captain Jair Bolsonaro as its president, amid tight security. The far-right politician, an admirer of Brazil’s former military dictatorship, pledged to rid the country of "ideological ties."

Brasilien - Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro tries to unite the entire right 01.01.2019

Brazil is inaugurating President Jair Bolsonaro on New Year's Day. His administration is a potpourri of conflicting interests. Is this going to work out?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 