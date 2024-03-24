  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
CatastropheBrazil

Brazil: Storms trigger deadly landslides near Rio de Janeiro

Craig Crowther
March 24, 2024

Heavy rain has caused houses to collapse in the city of Petropolis, just 70 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. As rescue teams search for survivors, forecasters warn more rain is expected in the coming days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e4Ey

Four people in Petropolis, a city 70 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, have been killed after heavy rainfall triggered deadly landslides. Search teams rescued a girl who was buried for more than 16 hours.

The heavy rainfall has left at least 25 people dead in total, including 15 in Mimoso do Sul, a town of 25,000 people in the state of Espirito Santo.

The deadly rain storms are part of a string of extreme weather events in Brazil, South America's largest country, which experts say could become more frequent due to climate change.

Skip next section Similar stories from Brazil

Similar stories from Brazil

Cocoa Farmer Izete Costa holds an opened cocoa fruit in her hands

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

From the cocoa bean to the chocolate bar, Izete Costa's business is showing the way to more sustainable agriculture.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 8, 202303:19 min
A person looking at vegan leather that looks like crocodile skin through a magnifying glass

Brazil's footwear industry strides toward sustainability

The footwear sector in Brazil produces around 800 million pairs a year and has a significant carbon footprint.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 22, 202404:35 min
A woman grooms the hair of another woman

The ongoing price of the pandemic in Brazil

Many Brazilians are still struggling to get by now because of problems created by the pandemic.
HealthDecember 29, 202205:18 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more