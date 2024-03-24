Brazil: Storms trigger deadly landslides near Rio de Janeiro
March 24, 2024
Advertisement
Four people in Petropolis, a city 70 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, have been killed after heavy rainfall triggered deadly landslides. Search teams rescued a girl who was buried for more than 16 hours.
The heavy rainfall has left at least 25 people dead in total, including 15 in Mimoso do Sul, a town of 25,000 people in the state of Espirito Santo.
The deadly rain storms are part of a string of extreme weather events in Brazil, South America's largest country, which experts say could become more frequent due to climate change.