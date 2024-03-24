Brazil: Storms trigger deadly landslides near Rio de Janeiro

Heavy rain has caused houses to collapse in the city of Petropolis, just 70 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. As rescue teams search for survivors, forecasters warn more rain is expected in the coming days.

Four people in Petropolis, a city 70 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, have been killed after heavy rainfall triggered deadly landslides. Search teams rescued a girl who was buried for more than 16 hours.

The heavy rainfall has left at least 25 people dead in total, including 15 in Mimoso do Sul, a town of 25,000 people in the state of Espirito Santo.

The deadly rain storms are part of a string of extreme weather events in Brazil, South America's largest country, which experts say could become more frequent due to climate change.