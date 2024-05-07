Borussia Dortmund through to the Champions League final

The Bundesliga side's only Champions League title came in 1997.

Borussia Dortmund reached their first Champions League final in over a decade on Tuesday night after seeing off Paris St. Germain.

A headed goal from center-back Mats Hummels shortly after half-time saw Dortmund take the lead at the Parc des Princes. It was a lead they would not relinquish, despite a late onslaught from the home side.

Dortmund were last in the Champions League final in 2013, when they eventually lost to fellow German side Bayern Munich, who they might yet face again, with the Bavarians playing Real Madrid in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Madrid and Bayern are currently locked at 2-2 after the first leg in Bavaria.

In another parallel with that final from 11 years ago, the showpiece occasion will also be held at Wembley Stadium in London.