Borussia Dortmund starlet Moukoko could debut early under new age proposal

Germany's top divisions could soon move in to line with the majority of their European counterparts with regards to the lower age limit for players. All 36 clubs from the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga will meet in March to vote on whether players under the age of 17 should be allowed to play for their club's first team in the future.

Former Dortmund and Germany midfielder Nuri Sahin currently holds the record as the Bundesliga's youngest ever player. He was given special dispensation to make his debut at the age of 16 years and 335 days back in 2005 and is still playing in the top flight with Werder Bremen.

That could become a more common sight soon, with 15-year-old Moukoko, who has made global headlines with his record-breaking goalscoring feats for BVB's under-19s, likely to be one candidate to make the step up at a club notable for their promotion of youth. American talent Gio Reyna made his debut at 17 for the Yellow and Blacks last weekend.

Players under 17 making their debuts is relatively commonplace in other European leagues with much looser regulations. Wayne Rooney made his Everton debut at 16 and, more recently, Barcelona's Ansu Fati made his bow at the same age.

Bareclona's Ansu Fati recently debuted at 16

Speaking to German outlet Sport1, Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl was positive about the potential change.

"Times have changed. A 16-year-old is further along today than he was before," he said. "If the boys are good enough at football that they can play in the first division, why not?"

"There are other countries with that. We've been stricter in that respect so far but it's clear that we as a club have a duty and responsibility and have to be even more sensitive to this issue than we do with a 20-year-old. There are exceptional talents. I think it's good when you can give them the opportunity."

Moukoko appears to be one such exceptional talent but other German clubs may well have their own prospects. Some also believe a relaxation of the lower age limit would allow smaller clubs to hold on to youngsters with the promise of first team football at an early stage in their development. However, others have expressed concerns about the physical and mental impacts of playing at such a high level at such a young age.