Lawmakers in the House of Commons backed a report which said the former prime minister misled parliament regarding his rule-breaking parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

British lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday endorsed a report which said former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to parliament regarding lockdown-flouting parties in his office during the pandemic.

Johnson has lashed out at the report and said he is being targeted politically.

More to follow...

rmt/wd (AP, AFP)