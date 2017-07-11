'Partygate' report decries 'failures of leadership' in the UK

A new, internal report criticized top UK officials over parties that occurred in British government offices while the country was ostensibly under lockdown restrictions.

Written by senior civil servant Sue Gray and published on Wednesday, the so-called "partygate" report is the result of an investigation into 16 gatherings attended by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff in 2020 and 2021 while COVID-19 restrictions were in place preventing people from gathering.

Gray wrote, "Senior leadership at the center, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

The report added, "Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen."

Is there fallout expected from the report?

Prime Minister Johnson was given a copy of the report in advance as he is scheduled to address parliament on its findings. He is expected to tell lawmakers that he takes full responsibility despite telling parliament last year that no such gatherings took place.

Critics within his own Conservative Party have said he lied to Parliament, traditionally an offense leading to a resignation in British politics.

A separate police investigation resulted in fines for 83 people including Johnson, which made him the first British prime minister found to have been in violation of the law while in office.

Johnson apologized for his role in the "partygate" scandal but said he did not knowingly break the rules his government had made.

Watch video 02:24 UK's Johnson grilled ahead of 'partygate' report

By contrast, his staffers offer accounts of parties where "bring your own booze" was encouraged and a regular "wine time Fridays" took place in the prime minister's office at 10 Downing Street during the hardest pandemic times.

What was happening in the 'partygate' scandal before now?

The stories of boozy Downing Street gatherings first surfaced last year. The allegations that Johnson and his staff spent the pandemic partying while millions of regular citizens were barred from seeing friends and family have damaged the government badly.

Johnson has been able to hold onto power so far in part due to the war in Ukraine distracting public and political attention away from the scandal.

Watch video 01:43 British PM Johnson fights for political survival

Some Conservative lawmakers who would have pursued a no confidence vote opted against in light of a war that has disrupted postwar security structures in Europe and sparked inflation as well as fuel price hikes.

Metropolitan police told Johnson last week they would not issue him any more fines despite attending parties that are under investigation.

ar/dj (AP, Reuters)