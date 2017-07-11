UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be fined over 'partygate'

The UK Prime Minister has been told by London's Metropolitan Police that he will be fined over COVID-19 lockdown breaches, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is also set to receive a fixed penalty notice, the official said.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," the spokesperson said.

Police had earlier said they would issue more than 50 fines to those who attended gatherings at Johnson's offices and residence. The parties took place at a time when such events were banned under coronavirus lockdown rules.

Johnson had denied any wrongdoing, despite being alleged to have been present at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing Street office and other government buildings.

Revelations about the gatherings in 2020 and 2021, while millions of Britons were barred from meeting with friends and family, had stirred public outrage.

Thousands of people were fined between 60 pounds (€72, $78) and 10,000 pounds by police for breaking the rules around social gatherings.

A spokesperson for the prime minister's wife Carrie said she had also been notified by police that she would be fined over the breaches.



Opposition demands resignations

The leader of the UK's main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, called on both men to resign.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public," Starmer tweeted. "They must both resign."

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters)