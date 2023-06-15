Boris Johnson misled MPs over 'partygate': parliament report

The House of Commons Privileges Committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for "repeated" contempts of Parliament had he not resigned.

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over parties held at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdown, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Thursday.

"We conclude that in deliberately misleading the House Mr Johnson committed a serious contempt," the House of Commons Privileges Committee said.

The disciplinary body for lawmakers found that Johnson's actions violated the rules so much so that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, however last week Friday, Johnson announced he was stepping down as a member of Parliament after having been informed of the committee's findings.

Johnson has slammed the report and has accused the committee of mounting a "witch hunt" and acting like a "kangaroo court."

The committee said: "We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this Committee."

More to follow...

kb/fb (AFP, AP)