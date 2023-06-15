  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Boris Johnson misled MPs over 'partygate': parliament report

46 minutes ago

The House of Commons Privileges Committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for "repeated" contempts of Parliament had he not resigned.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SacJ
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over parties held at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdown, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Thursday.

"We conclude that in deliberately misleading the House Mr Johnson committed a serious contempt," the House of Commons Privileges Committee said.

The disciplinary body for lawmakers found that Johnson's actions violated the rules so much so that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, however last week Friday, Johnson announced he was stepping down as a member of Parliament after having been informed of the committee's findings.

Johnson has slammed the report and has accused the committee of mounting a "witch hunt" and acting like a "kangaroo court."

The committee said: "We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this Committee."

More to follow...

kb/fb (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldier in camouflage holding military equipment on a military vehicle

How Ukrainian air defense fends off Russian attacks

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An artwork depicts a battle during the Maji Maji uprising

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Off-shore wind farm

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and JusticeJune 14, 202302:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society17 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage