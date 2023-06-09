  1. Skip to content
UK: Boris Johnson steps down as MP over 'Partygate' scandal

48 minutes ago

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused opponents of driving him out of Parliament following an inquiry over whether he misled Parliament over social gatherings at 10 Downing Street during the pandemic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SPOE
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson admitted in March he misled Parliament, but denied having done it on purposeImage: PRU/AFP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was standing down as a member of Parliament on Friday after receiving the Partygate report confidentially.

Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out of the Parliament in a statement.

The former British premier said he "received a letter from the Privileges Committee make it clear — much to my amazement — that they are determind to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament."

"It is very sad to be leaving Parliament — at least for now — but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out," he added.

Johnson defended himself before the Parliament's Privileges Committee earlier this March against the charge that he misled Parliament when he denied having parties at 10 Downing Street, in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules and when he was prime minister.

Johnson's resignation triggers a special election to replace him as a lawmaker for a suburban London seat.

Johnson says not a 'shred of evidence' he misled Parliament 

The former UK prime minister said in the statement that the inquiry has "not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons," he said. 

Johnson told the House of Commons in March that statements about having parties at his Downing Street offices during 2020 and 2021, when he was prime minister, were made in "good faith."

He admitted having the gatherings but said he didn't deliberately lie about them to lawmakers at the time.

He said the committee investigating the scandal was out to get him, saying that their "purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".

The committee will produce the report in the next few weeks. Johnson, who won general elections in 2019 in a landslide after delivering a Brexit deal, was forced out of office in 2022.

A string of scandals, including the illegal lockdown parties, engulfed his time as premier.

rm/jcg (Reuters, AP)

