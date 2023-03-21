  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Xi in Moscow
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that false statements on the "partygate" scandal were made in "good faith"Image: Leon Neal/empics/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Boris Johnson says he misled Parliament on 'partygate'

6 minutes ago

The former British prime minister said that he never intentionally lied about government parties during the coronavirus pandemic. He made the comments ahead of questioning by a parliamentary committee.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P1v8

Former British Prime Mininster Boris Johnson on Tuesday acknowledged that he provided false information to Parliament about government parties that were held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Johnson insisted that he did not "intentionally mislead" Parliament about the parties.

The former prime minister made the comments ahead of questioning by a parliamentary committee scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

What did Johnson say?

In a dossier of written evidence to the House of Commons Committee of Privileges, Johnson said that "my statements to Parliament that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times did not turn out to be correct."

He claimed that his statements were "made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time."

"I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House," Johnson claimed.

"There is not a single document that indicates that I received any warning or advice that any event broke or may have broken the rules or guidance," he said.

"In fact, the evidence before the Committee demonstrates that those working at No. 10 (Downing Street) at the time shared my honest belief that the rules and guidance were being followed," Johnson argued.

The former head of government also cast doubt on whether Dominic Cummings, a former top adviser who said Johnson "obviously lied" to police, could be considered a "credible witness."

"It is no secret that Dominic Cummings bears an animus towards me, having publicly stated on multiple occasions that he wanted to do everything that he could to remove me 'from power'," Johnson said. "He cannot be treated as a credible witness."

What is the 'partygate' scandal?

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister in 2022 following a number of scandals, including reports that he and government staff held gatherings that violated COVID-19 rules.

Johnson initially said he was unaware of the illegal parties, later saying that he knew of them but did not believe that they had broken any rules.

In April 2022, Johnson was fined by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, making him the first PM to receive such a penalty while in office.

sdi/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kishida lays flowers at a church in Bucha, where mass graves of Ukrainian civilians were found last year

Ukraine updates: Japan PM Kishida offers support to Kyiv

Conflicts40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asuman Balasalirwa, a Ugandan lawmaker who authored a draconian anti-LGBTQ bill, speaks to DW.

Uganda set to toughen anti-gay legislation

Uganda set to toughen anti-gay legislation

Human Rights2 hours ago03:12 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Sri Lankan baker places bread inside a tray

Sri Lankans struggle to afford food as IMF approves bailout

Sri Lankans struggle to afford food as IMF approves bailout

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A picture from the Metro headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany

Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Business10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two black-and-white photos of Georgi Markov (left) attached by paperclips to a faded color photograph of Francesco Gullino (right)

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Who was the Cold War 'umbrella assassin?'

Crime19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Emirati farmers harvest dates in the Khanou area in Abu Dhabi's Liwa oasis

Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs jointly tackle climate change

Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs jointly tackle climate change

Politics56 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry holding up her arm at a podium during a press conference in February, 2023.

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

Artists mobilize against Tennessee anti-drag bill

EqualityMarch 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage