Boris Johnson quits as UK Foreign Secretary; second Brexit resignation in 24 hours

Boris Johnson on Monday resigned as UK foreign minister, the second resignation from Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet in less than 24 hours.

"This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary," an emailed statement from May's office said. "His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work."

There was no immediate statement from Johnson, who was due to co-host a summit on the Western Balkans in London on Monday but did not show up.

Johnson and former Brexit Secretary David Davis' departures underline May's struggle to unite her Conservative party as negotiations for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union enter their crucial phase.

Although May appeared on Friday to have secured approval from her Cabinet for a so-called "soft Brexit" — with the UK retaining strong economic ties to the EU after leaving. However, in private, Johnson, a vocal pro-Brexit voice in the government, reportedly criticized May's plans as "polishing a turd."

After announcing his resignation late on Sunday, Davis told British media he was stepping down because he did not believe in May's Brexit plan, claiming it would leave the UK "in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one."

Brussels responds to UK Cabinet resignations

Commenting on recent spate of resignations in Westminster, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted "who knows" if the idea of Brexit would not also disappear.

Earlier, Tusk told reporters that "mess caused by Brexit" was a problem that wouldn't disappear alongside the political departures. Asked to comment on Davis' resignation, the former Polish prime minister told reporters in Brussels: "Politicans come and go but the problems they have created for their

people remain. And the mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of EU-UK relations."

