Dominic Raab is UK's new Brexit secretary

Britain's ex-housing minister Domic Raab was named new Brexit Secretary on Monday, as Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassert control over her cabinet. The move comes after his predecessor David Davis resigned, criticizing May's policy in Brexit talks with the EU.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union," May's Downing Street office said in a statement and on Twitter.

Why is Raab taking over?

- May appointed Raab, a 44-year-old Eurosceptic, after previous Brexit Secretary David Davis broke rank late on Sunday.

- Davis departed two days after May's allies said she managed to unite her Cabinet behind a joint Brexit strategy.

- Raab campaigned for the "Leave" option ahead of the 2016 vote on the UK leaving the EU.

- The Davis - Raab resuffle comes just nine months before the UK is set to complete the divorce process.

May's cabinet still divided

Commenting on Davis' departure, Germany's Deputy Foreign Minister Micheal Roth said the move was "all but encouraging."

The latest blow to Theresa May shows that the UK government is still divided over its strategy in the talks with the EU.

"However, the negotiations have been going for long and they need to be concluded," Roth told DW.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's changing Cabinet David Davis Citing disagreement with the prime minister over EU divorce talks, Brexit Secretary David Davis quit his post in July 2018. Davis, who served as UK's top Brexit negotiator, said Theresa May's policy could leave the UK in an "inescapable" negotiating position.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's changing Cabinet Amber Rudd In April 2018, Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned when reports surfaced of UK authorities mistreating long-term British residents from the Caribbean. The officials wrongly labeled the so-called "Windrush Generation" as illegal immigrants. London originally invited the migrants to help rebuild UK economy after World War II, with the ship "Windrush" transporting the first group to the UK shores.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's changing Cabinet Michael Fallon Michael Fallon stepped down as British defense secretary in November 2017 after apologizing for touching a journalist's knee in 2002 and other allegations of inappropriate conduct that have not been made public. In his letter of resignation, Fallon said he had "fallen short of the high standards" expected of the military. Fallon was replaced by Gavin Williamson, one of May's trusted allies.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's changing Cabinet Priti Patel International Development Secretary Priti Patel also reigned in November, after being found to have had 12 undisclosed meetings with officials in Israel, including with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in breach of diplomatic protocol. Patel discussed the possibility of British aid being used to support medical assistance for Syrian refugees arriving in the Golan Heights.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's changing Cabinet Damian Green First Secretary of State Damian Green was forced to resign after an inquiry found he made misleading statements about pornographic material found on a computer in his parliamentary office in 2008. A key ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, he was named secretary of state after May lost a parliamentary majority in early elections. Green was among those who urged Britons to vote to say in the EU. Author: Darko Janjevic



