 Dominic Raab is UK′s new Brexit secretary | News | DW | 09.07.2018

News

Dominic Raab is UK's new Brexit secretary

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed a Eurosceptic junior housing minister, Dominic Raab, as Britain's new Brexit Secretary. The 44-year old Raab was a prominent Leave campaigner ahead of the Brexit vote.

Dominic Raab (picture-alliance/ZumaPress)

Britain's ex-housing minister Domic Raab was named new Brexit Secretary on Monday, as Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassert control over her cabinet. The move comes after his predecessor David Davis resigned, criticizing May's policy in Brexit talks with the EU.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union," May's Downing Street office said in a statement and on Twitter.

Why is Raab taking over?

- May appointed Raab, a 44-year-old Eurosceptic, after previous Brexit Secretary David Davis broke rank late on Sunday.

- Davis departed two days after May's allies said she managed to unite her Cabinet behind a joint Brexit strategy.

- Raab campaigned for the "Leave" option ahead of the 2016 vote on the UK leaving the EU.

- The Davis - Raab resuffle comes just nine months before the UK is set to complete the divorce process.

May's cabinet still divided

Commenting on Davis' departure, Germany's Deputy Foreign Minister Micheal Roth said the move was "all but encouraging."

The latest blow to Theresa May shows that the UK government is still divided over its strategy in the talks with the EU.

"However, the negotiations have been going for long and they need to be concluded," Roth told DW.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


dj/ng (Reuters, AP)

