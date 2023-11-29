  1. Skip to content
Boosting forest resilience in France with tree diversity

Olaf Müller
November 29, 2023

In the Moulière massif in France, foresters are pinning their hopes on what they call a ‘mosaic forest’ as a strategy for dealing with climate change. Mixed forests are more resistant to drought and heavy rain than monocultures.

