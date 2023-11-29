Boosting forest resilience in France with tree diversity

Nature and EnvironmentFranceBoosting forest resilience in France with tree diversity To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFranceOlaf Müller11/29/2023November 29, 2023In the Moulière massif in France, foresters are pinning their hopes on what they call a ‘mosaic forest’ as a strategy for dealing with climate change. Mixed forests are more resistant to drought and heavy rain than monocultures.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZNVIAdvertisement