 Bleak winter ahead: Who's to blame for Europe's energy crisis? | To the Point | DW | 21.10.2021

To the Point

Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis?

The prices of petroleum products and natural gas are exploding worldwide. Will there be an energy crisis? And will Europe become dependent on Russian gas? Our guests: Christoph Burger (ESMT University), Malte Kreutzfeldt (TAZ), Thierry Bros (energy expert)

Malte Kreutzfeldt, economy editor with the Berlin daily newspaper, the TAZ. His opinion: "To reach our climate goals, fossil fuels will have to become even more expensive. We must switch to renewables - the sooner the better."

 

Christoph Burger works with the Berlin-based European School of Management and Technology. He says "Russia‘s Gazprom is a global firm, that is simply trying to maximize profits. It’s the job of European policymakers to ensure sufficient competition on energy markets.“ 

 

Thierry Bros, energy expert and professor at SciencesPo-university. He believes: "It doesn't make sense to switch from nuclear to renewable energy as Germany does because it entails higher CO2 emissions."
 

Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis? 21.10.2021

Read also

Russia says gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels 13.10.2021

Europe will need to negotiate new contracts with Russian oil giant Gazprom if it wants to receive more natural gas deliveries, the Kremlin said.

strommast, stromleitung, hochspannung, stromausfall, hochspannun; strommast; stromleitung; hochspannung; stromausfall; hochspannungsmast; stromtransport; überlandleitung; leitung; windkraft; windrad; windenergie; wind; energie; winter; baum; eisig; frost; frostig; gefroren; jahreszeit; kalt; schnee; vereist; reif; rauhreif; energieerzeugung; energiewirtschaft; generator; rotor; strom; ökostrom; energiepolitik; ökologie; ökologisch; erneuerbare; ressourcen; regenerative; technik; technologie; elektrik; elektrisch; elektrizität; feld © 2008 by Reinhold Foeger jr.

Energy crisis: Harsh winter would add fuel to climate change fire 29.09.2021

Energy prices are soaring globally. Consumers are not amused, and some European politicians are trying to instrumentalize the crisis. It could get worse, especially in case of a cold winter in the northern hemisphere .

Coal from Tanjung Enim mine is sent to a stockpile area via conveyor belt after being crushed, before it is shipped out to buyers, in Tarahan coal port in Lampung province August 20, 2011. China Railway Group has been awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build a 307-km rail line from the giant Bukit Asam coal mine in South Sumatra to a new port near the city of Bandar Lampung. Acquiring the land for the railway highlights many of the issues in building infrastructure in Indonesia. Picture taken August 20, 2011. +++REUTERS+++

Coal crunch: Asia faces winter of discontent 13.10.2021

China and India are struggling to obtain enough coal to get through the winter and power their pandemic recoveries. Soaring prices are exacerbating the energy crisis and raising urgent questions about climate goals.

April 22, 2015 - Boyarka, KIEV, UKRAINE - An Ukrainian worker checks gas valves of the main natural gas pipeline at the gas-compressor station in Boyarka village near Kiev, Ukraine, 22 April 2015. Cash-strapped Ukraine is heavily dependent on energy from Russia and is also a key transit country for supplies to Western Europe. The European Union has been mediating in gas disputes between the two sides, whose relations are strained by the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Boyarka UKRAINE PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 April 22 2015 Boyarka Kiev Ukraine to Ukrainian Worker Checks Gas valves of The Main Natural Gas Pipeline AT The Gas COMPRESSOR Station in Boyarka Village Near Kiev Ukraine 22 April 2015 Cash strapped Ukraine IS heavily dependent ON Energy from Russia and IS Thus a Key Transit Country for SUPPLIES to Western Europe The European Union has been mediating in Gas disputes between The Two Sides whose relations are strained by The CONFLICT in Eastern Ukraine Boyarka Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Europeans brace for hard winter as energy price surge hits households 21.09.2021

Energy costs are soaring in Europe, with ordinary citizens and businesses worst-hit. Weather has played a big role, although there are also questions over Russia's gas supply. The onset of winter is adding to worries.