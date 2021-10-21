Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The prices of petroleum products and natural gas are exploding worldwide. Will there be an energy crisis? And will Europe become dependent on Russian gas? Our guests: Christoph Burger (ESMT University), Malte Kreutzfeldt (TAZ), Thierry Bros (energy expert)
Malte Kreutzfeldt, economy editor with the Berlin daily newspaper, the TAZ. His opinion: "To reach our climate goals, fossil fuels will have to become even more expensive. We must switch to renewables - the sooner the better."
Christoph Burger works with the Berlin-based European School of Management and Technology. He says "Russia‘s Gazprom is a global firm, that is simply trying to maximize profits. It’s the job of European policymakers to ensure sufficient competition on energy markets.“
Thierry Bros, energy expert and professor at SciencesPo-university. He believes: "It doesn't make sense to switch from nuclear to renewable energy as Germany does because it entails higher CO2 emissions."