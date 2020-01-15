Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme song

US pop sensation Billie Eilish released on Friday her highly-anticipated official song for the upcoming James Bond film.

Four minutes long, the song shares the movie's title "No Time to Die” and it was co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas. It was performed to an orchestral arrangement by 11-time Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

At 18-years-old, Eilish is the youngest artist to ever write and record a James Bond theme, joining the ranks of major artists like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The young artist swept the Grammys last month, winning best album, best record, song of the year and best new artist.

She's only the second musician to win all four categories in one night. Eilish then went on to perform at the Oscars ceremony this month.

The new James Bond film is the 25th installment of the franchise and it is due to arrive in theaters in April this year.

British actor Daniel Craig, who has appeared in the last four film, will be resuming his title role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

In the movie, an aging Bond is drawn out of retirement in Jamaica to face a new villain played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.

Craig, who is 51 years, is not expected to return to the 007 franchise. The actor has spoken publicly about the toll the role has taken on him, even undergoing minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors The youngest Bond singer The 18-year-old star of weird mainstream pop has been hired to create a fresh theme song for the venerable 007 franchise — becoming the youngest artist to ever take up the task. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," said Eilish. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock." "No Time to Die" hits theaters in April.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Have to risk it all Sam Smith read the screenplay to the James Bond film "Spectre" and then penned the title song in 20 minutes — a record even for him. "The pressure to deliver a Bond song that stands against all the rest feels quite intense," he said in an interview upon the release of "Writing's on the Wall," on September 25, 2015. It became the first theme song in the history of the franchise to top the charts

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Golden words Shirley Bassey sang the theme songs for not one but three memorable Bond films: "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Diamonds are Forever" in 1971 and "Moonraker" eight years later. In 2014, the Welsh singer with the strong voice released a new album that includes a 50th anniversary re-recording of "Goldfinger," which starred a slick Sean Connery as secret agent 007.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors The tiger and the thunderball Tom Jones, nicknamed "the tiger" and also from Wales like Shirley Bassey, sang the title song for the fourth James Bond movie, starring Sean Connery. The song's lyrics rhyme a fitting description of the film's hero: "He always runs while others walk, he acts while other men just talk, he looks at this world and wants it all, so he strikes like thunderball." If that isn't James Bond to a T!

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors On the wings of danger Paul McCartney and his wife Linda wrote the title theme for the 1973 Bond movie "Live and Let Die." McCartney's band Wings performed the song, which became one of the group's most successful singles. It was certainly the most successful Bond song at the time. After six films with Sean Connery, this edition starred Roger Moore as the quintessential agent.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors One of a kind "Nobody Does It Better" was recorded by Carly Simon as the title song for the 1977 Bond film, "The Spy Who Loved Me." It was the first theme song titled differently than the movie since "Dr. No," the very first Bond flick in 1962. The song was a huge international hit, one of the most successful Bond theme songs ever and it hit number two on the US charts.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Singer on screen Grammy-award-winning, Scottish-born Sheena Easton sang "For Your Eyes Only" in the 1981 Bond hit movie, again starring Roger Moore. So far, Easton is the only artist to actually be seen singing on film during the opening scenes.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors I've got you in my sight "Golden Eye," the title song for the 17th Bond movie in 1995, was written especially for pop icon Tina Turner — and, not surprisingly, it was a huge success. It was also Pierce Brosnan's first shot at the role of James Bond.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Die please, just not today Madonna wrote and performed the title song for "Die Another Day." Although different from traditional Bond theme music, the song was a commercial success worldwide. The 2002 film was Pierce Brosnan's final performance as 007.

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors Let the sky come down Adele, one of the UK's bestselling singer/songwriters, wrote and composed "Skyfall" for the 23rd James Bond movie, calling it "one of the proudest moments" of her life. In 2013, the soulful singer won the best original song Oscar for "Skyfall" — the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years. Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



