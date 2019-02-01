 James Bond: Born in Germany? | Books | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots.

Filmstill James Bond 007 Dr. No Sean Connery Eunice Gayson 1962 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

In his first James Bond novels, Ian Fleming didn't offer much information about the spy's origin and background. Bond obviously had to be British, given the fact that 007 worked for the UK's secret service, but that's all that was officially known.

Following the popularity of the first James Bond film, Dr. No (top picture), released in 1962, the author provided a few biographical details in his next novel that tied in with the background of actor Sean Connery, who played the secret agent in seven films.

In Fleming's You Only Live Twice (1964), Bond goes missing, and an obituary written by his superior, M., the head of the Secret Intelligence Service, mentions the names and nationalities of 007's parents.  

His father was Andrew Bond, a Scottish man like Connery, while his mother, Monique Delacroix, was a Swiss national — adding to the spy's international flair.

Read more: How James Bond is writing film history

Cover of James Bond The Authorized biography of 007

There are several editions of John Pearson's biography of 007

The 'authorized biography'

Later on, John Pearson, a former assistant of Ian Fleming at the Sunday Times newspaper, wrote a biography of the James Bond creator, titled The Life of Ian Fleming (1966); he went on to write a related work of fiction, James Bond: The Authorized Biography of 007, which was first published in 1973.

In the book, Pearson includes himself as a character of the plot: After the success of his Fleming biography, he is commissioned by MI6 to write the life story of agent 007.

Based on elements found in Fleming's novels, Pearson thereby fills in the blanks surrounding Bond's background.

While the biography was not actually commissioned by the publication company behind Ian Fleming's books, Pearson knew the Glidrose Publications chairman and obtained his permission to publish the work, making it an authorized biography.

Born in the Ruhr region — because of a train strike

In Pearson's book, 007 fans discover that James Bond was born in Wattenscheid near Essen, in the Ruhr region, on November 11, 1920.

While it used to be a separate town, Wattenscheid now belongs to the city of Bochum, where the exhibition "On a secret mission: The spy who came from Wattenscheid" opens on February 1.

According to Pearson's account, Bond's father Andrew, an engineer with Metro-Vickers, was stationed in Wattenscheid to dismantle Krupp's armament factories for the allied military government.

His wife, Monique Delacroix, had actually planned to go back to England to give birth, but she was caught up in Wattenscheid because of a rail strike.

Bond became an orphan at an early age; his parents died in a climbing accident in the Swiss mountains. Still, even after his aunt became his guardian, the young James would regularly return to Wattenscheid, where the family kept a summer house.

But maybe it was Zurich or Berlin

There are, however, contradictory accounts surrounding Bond's place of birth.

Book cover Danger Society: The Young Bond Dossier

'Danger Society: The Young Bond Dossier' profiles the character

For example, according to Charlie Higson's Young Bond books, another official series based on Fleming's story, the secret agent was actually born in Zürich.

But then, according to the passport given to Daniel Craig as a prop in the movie Casino Royale, Bond was born in West Berlin — and way later, on April 13, 1968.

Experts who have tried to crosscheck James Bond's biography in detail, such as John Griswold in Ian Fleming's James Bond: Annotations and Chronologies for Ian Fleming's Bond Stories, have noted different background inconsistencies emerging from the author's own novels. Apparently, that didn't bother Fleming too much. 

Film journalist and Bond expert Siegfried Tesche sees Pearson's version as the authoritative one, since the biography author knew Fleming very well. Tesche also argues that many official events still celebrate Bond's birthday on November 11, based on Pearson's account. 

In the end, for some fans, Bond works best as a character without all those details about his background.

Read more: Bond girls through the ages

Lotus Esprit S1 von James Bond Film The Spy Who Loved Me (bondausstellung.de)

On show at the Bochum exhibition, the Lotus Esprit S1 Bond drives in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' can convert into a submarine

Fleming's experience of Germany

Nevertheless, the exhibition celebrates 007's Ruhr valley roots. Siegfried Tesche, who also curated the exhibition, definitely sees links between Germany, the fictional figure and the author of the novels.

"A little bit of James Bond can be found in Ian Fleming," he told DW. For example, like agent 007, the author also worked for the Royal Navy's Intelligence Division during World War II, before he started working as a journalist and an author.

"Fleming had to deal with the Nazis and German spies, and with the Cold War afterwards; and he built in the stories and things he experienced during the Second World War into his novels later on," explains Tesche. 

Fleming also studied in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, points out the Bond expert. The author was fluent in French and German, and spoke Russian and different other languages too. He also loved the Alps, where he learned to ski and climb — all these passions would later emerge in his fictional character's adventures.

Among the exhibits Tesche organized for the James Bond exhibition in Bochum are different vehicles, including the Sunbeam Alpine S II the secret agent drives in Dr. No (1962), the one-man helicopter he flies in the 1967 You Only Live Twice and the Lotus Esprit S1 sports car seen in a chase in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977). Costumes, films scripts and other Bond accessories also make up the exhibition.

Along with the exhibition, the program includes different film screenings and talks with physics professor Metin Tolan, renowned for analyzing the science behind 007 movie stunts.

The Bond exhibition can be seen in Bochum until March 31.  

  • Idris Elba in a still of The Dark Tower (picture alliance / Everett Colle)

    The James Bond actors

    The next Bond?

    Idris Elba (shown here in the film adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower) is used to weapons and action — definitely useful skills with which to shine as agent 007. That would make the London-born star the first black actor to depict the character in the 55-year history of James Bond movies.

  • Honor Blackman and Sean Connery in Goldfinger 1964 (picture alliance/United Archives)

    The James Bond actors

    The first Bond: Sean Connery

    Portrayed by Scottish actor Sean Connery, the secret agent first appeared on the big screen in 1962. Films then were already rich in action scenes, but 007 was also a figure with major sex appeal. HIV and #MeToo were still ages away, and Bond was proud to be a womanizing misogynist back then. Connery is shown here with Honor Blackman as Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger (1964).

  • George Lazenby as James Bond (Getty Images/Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive)

    The James Bond actors

    The one-time Bond: George Lazenby

    When Connery got tired of the secret agent gig, the Australian George Lazenby replaced him. He played 007 once only though, in the film On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969). Producers and moviegoers weren't charmed by the former model, so a then-record salary was paid to lure Sean Connery back into the role for Diamonds are Forever (1971). The investment paid off extremely well.

  • Roger Moore in einer Kampfszene mit Richard Kiel in Der Spion, der mich liebte (1977) (dapd)

    The James Bond actors

    The longest-serving Bond: Roger Moore

    Good-looking, spiced up with a pinch of irony: Roger Moore, the first British-born James Bond actor, was particularly popular. No one took on the role more often: seven times, from 1973 (Live and Let Die) to 1985 (A View to a Kill). Here he is fighting "Jaws" in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977).

  • Timothy Dalton as James Bond (picture-alliance/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    The James Bond actors

    The 'truest' Bond? Timothy Dalton

    Many critics felt the way the Welsh-born theater actor Timothy Dalton interpreted Bond was the most faithful to the character in Ian Fleming's novels. The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989) were also box office hits. Producers were therefore eager to keep Dalton in the role — but he preferred to leave.

  • James Bond - Pierce Brosnan - with a martini in Die Another Day (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The James Bond actors

    The Irish Bond: Pierce Brosnan

    Shaken, not stirred — that's how Pierce Brosnan's Bond took his martinis too. The Irish actor had actually been offered the role before Timothy Dalton took it on, but before he could become the legendary agent, Brosnan was contractually required to return to the TV series Remington Steele. He embodied 007 four times, including in this last film, Die Another Day (2002).

  • Daniel Craig with a gun in Casino Royale (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    The James Bond actors

    The blond Bond: Daniel Craig

    Daniel Craig was a controversial pick when he first appeared as the new Bond in 2005. The fans found him unimpressive — and too blond. The critiques for Casino Royale (2006, pictured) were nevertheless positive. Craig's fifth — and possibly last — 007 film is to be released in cinemas in 2019.

    Author: Katharina Abel (eg)


DW recommends

Film locations of 'Spectre'

The new James Bond, 'Spectre' was finally released in cinemas, offering as usual a lot of action and spectacular film locations. From Mexico to Morocco, here is a trip on the footsteps of Bond, James Bond. (26.10.2015)  

Daniel Craig to return as James Bond

In what he says will be his last time, actor Daniel Craig has confirmed he will play James Bond in the 25th film in the franchise. Before he said yes, there was speculation on quite a few other potential 007s. (16.08.2017)  

How James Bond is writing film history

Just days after the premiere, the new James Bond film "Spectre" has broken all box office records. In the UK, it's the biggest opener of all times, even ahead of all-time favorite Harry Potter. (04.11.2015)  

Bond girls through the ages

Swiss actress Ursula Andress was the first Bond girl. Now she is turning 80. Reason enough to take a look at Bond girls past and present. (18.03.2016)  

British carmaker Aston Martin misfires at market IPO

Shares in the automaker, whose cars are famously driven by fictional British spy James Bond, fell more than 6 percent. Aston Martin is the first originally-British automaker to sell shares in years. (03.10.2018)  

The James Bond actors

A silver screen version of James Bond has been serving Her Majesty since 1962. Agent 007 has been embodied by six actors to date, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. A look back — and who will be the next? (22.08.2018)  

Related content

No-Go-Area - Abriss als Lösung?

Taking the wrecking ball to crime in the Ruhr region 31.05.2017

Economically weak municipalities in Germany's Ruhr region hope to raise property values in problematic neighborhoods by tearing down junk buildings. The local state government is putting up 30 million euros for project.

Deutschland Jutesäcke verdecken das Wasserschloss Strünkede

Coal and art: an unlikely pair 08.05.2018

Coal may be a depletable resource but art is endless. But what do the two have to do with each other? In Germany's Ruhrgebiet, the country's coal capital, 17 museums take on the task of tying coal with art.

Reportage Bottrop nach dem Ende des Steinkohlenbergbaus | Zeche Prosper-Haniel

Germany's coal mining town that became an environmental trailblazer 17.12.2018

For 155 years, Bottrop was a coal town in the industrial Ruhr Valley. Now, the mine is history, but the city is taking the end of this era in stride. Carsten Grün reports on why Bottrop is optimistic about the future.

Advertisement

Film

Kunstevent «Dau» (picture-alliance/dpa/Olympia Orlova/Phenomen IP 2019)

Controversial 'Dau' art project launch in Paris postponed

Showcasing "the most insane film shoot of all time," the mysterious and ambitious "Dau" project by director Ilya Khrzhanovsky was set to open in Paris after a Berlin rebuff. It was however postponed at the last minute.  

Books

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts

Security guards open a door to reveal Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Wenig)

Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

Leonardo da Vinci's works are among the most famous in art history. The authenticity of certain pieces is still a topic of discussion today. The master himself was more interested in science than in painting. 

Digital Culture

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Picnic"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic". 