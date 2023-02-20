Biden visits NATO ally Poland after Kyiv stop

The US president is spending two days in Poland to discuss the possibility of permanently stationing American troops there. His visit comes ahead the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden was due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Tuesday during a two-day visit ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said Biden is to deliver a speech in front of the Polish capital's Royal Castle in the evening, before meeting with representatives of other eastern European NATO countries on Wednesday.

Polish television showed Biden's Air Force One landing in Warsaw on Monday night. He came after a surprise hours-long stop in Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and offered Washington's "unwavering" support.

The US president's visit to Ukraine was his first since Russia's invasion on February 24 last year.



Why is Biden in Poland?

The Kyiv stop was a surprise one, but the White House had announced the two-day Poland visit earlier this month.

Poland is seeking a greater US troop presence on its territory.

On Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their [troop] presence more permanent and increasing them," during an interview with US broadcaster CBS.

Last June, Biden said the US would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.

