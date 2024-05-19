  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-HamasUkraineIran
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden tells graduating students 'I hear' Gaza protests

May 19, 2024

Speaking with graduating students, US President Joe Biden said he supports their "peaceful nonviolent protest" over the ongoing "humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

https://p.dw.com/p/4g3Ot
Joe Biden gives Morehouse commencement
Joe Biden's response to Israeli offensive has sparked protests at colleges across the United StatesImage: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden told the graduating class at Morehouse College that he was listening to their voices amid ongoing protests over the conflict in Gaza.

"I support peaceful nonviolent protest," he told students, some who wore kaffiyeh scarves around their shoulders on top of their black graduation robes.

"Your voices should be heard, and I promise you I hear them."

"It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Biden said at the higher education facility in Atlanta, Georgia. "That's why I've called for an immediate cease-fire."

Biden made the visit after weeks of protests and demonstrations at a series of higher education facilities in the US, typically criticizing American support for Israel and the military campaign in Gaza.

"I know it angers and frustrates many of you including in my family," he said.

Israel: War Cabinet member demands plan for Gaza

Independent Palestinian state 'only solution,' says Biden

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the former university of the civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr., Biden said he was pushing for a regional peace deal "to get a two-state solution, the only solution."

The 81-year-old president, who is seeking a second term in office in November, also said he was pushing for a "lasting, durable peace" in the wider Middle East.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is visiting Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend, seeking a cease-fire as well as a normalization deal between the two countries.

Will US student protests about Gaza subside?

Student anger over Biden invitation

Ahead of the president's address, some Morehouse alumni circulated an online letter calling on Morehouse President David Thomas to rescind Biden's invitation to speak at the ceremony.

The letter claimed Biden's policies on the conflict amounted to support of "genocide" in Gaza and was out of step with the pacifism expressed by Martin Luther King Jr.

Though one student stood with his back to Biden, the president's speech took place with little interruption. 

jsi/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Jibril Rajoub at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok

Will Israel be banned from football?

Will Israel be banned from football?

At the FIFA congress in Bangkok, the awarding of the 2027 Women's World Cup to Brazil was overshadowed by calls to ban Israel from world football.
SportsMay 17, 2024
Benny Gantz attends a press conference in October 2023.

Israel-Hamas war: Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan

Israel-Hamas war: Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan

Israeli war Cabinet minister Benny Gantz said there should be a six-point plan for Gaza by June 8 or he would resign. Meanwhile, the UNRWA said 800,000 people had left Rafah amid the Israeli operation. DW has more.
ConflictsMay 18, 2024
Benny Gantz attends a press conference, looking serious seated in front of Israeli flags

Gantz threatens to resign from Israeli war cabinet: DW's Tania Krämer

Gantz threatens to resign from Israeli war cabinet: DW's Tania Krämer

Cracks are appearing in Israel's war triumvirate. Benny Gantz, a former defense minister, joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a show of unity after the October 7 terror attacks. Now, he has issued an ultimatum demanding a concrete plan for postwar Gaza. DW's Tania Krämer has more.
ConflictsMay 19, 202403:41 min