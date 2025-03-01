  1. Skip to content
Biden nixes US Steel takeover by Japanese rival

Lars Halter
January 3, 2025

US President Joe Biden is set to block an almost $15 billion takeover of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel. The transaction has been extremely controversial for months and even played into the recent elections.

