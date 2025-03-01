Biden nixes US Steel takeover by Japanese rival

BusinessUnited States of AmericaBiden nixes US Steel takeover by Japanese rivalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessUnited States of AmericaLars Halter01/03/2025January 3, 2025US President Joe Biden is set to block an almost $15 billion takeover of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel. The transaction has been extremely controversial for months and even played into the recent elections.https://p.dw.com/p/4omvjAdvertisement