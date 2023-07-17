  1. Skip to content
Biden invites Netanyahu to US, talks regional security

37 minutes ago

The two leaders also discussed countering Iran's nuclear program. It comes as the US begins beefing up its navy presence in the Gulf region to deter Iran from seizing ships.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U1Dd
Joe Biden in the Oval Office
Netanyahu accepted an invitation to meet with US President Joe Biden during a phone call between the two leadersImage: Adam Schultz/White House/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden extended an invitation to meet to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday.

"There'll be a meeting here in the United States sometime in the fall," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said after the call took place.

However, the Biden administration declined to say whether the president would host Netanyahu at the White House or in New York on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. Kirby said Biden remained concerned about Netanyahu's attempts to overhaul the Israeli judicial system.

Netanyahu's office said that "the PM accepted the invitation and it was agreed that Israeli and US teams will coordinate the details of the meeting."

Leaders talk regional security

The two leaders also discussed security in the Middle East during their phone call.

The Biden administration said they touched on efforts to counter Iran's nuclear program as well as threats from Iran's proxies in the region.

This was also confirmed by the Israeli side, which said Biden and Netanyahu had a "long and warm" conversation.

US deploys navy to Gulf region

The details of the conversation coincided with a separate announcement by the US that it is sending a destroyer and fighter jets to the Gulf region in order to deter Iran from seizing ships.

It comes after the Iranian Navy tried to seize two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman earlier this month.

"In light of this continued threat and in coordination with our partners and allies, the (Defense) Department is increasing our presence and ability to monitor the Strait and surrounding waters," a spokesperson for the Pentagon said.

zc/jsi (AP, Reuters, AFP)

People dressed in costumes holding up protest signs

Israel at 75: A nation more disunited than ever before

Israel at 75: A nation more disunited than ever before

As Israel prepares to mark Independence Day, the country appears to be at a crossroads. A planned judical reform by the far-right government has led to deep divisions.
PoliticsApril 25, 2023
Two combine harvesters on a Ukrainian wheat field
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia halts grain deal after Crimea attack

Conflicts4 hours ago
