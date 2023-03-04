  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
International Atomic Energy Organization, IAEA, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, arrives for a meeting with head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami
Tehran insists its nuclear program is civilian in nature and denies wanting to acquire atomic weaponsImage: Vahid Salemi/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

IAEA, Iran agree to closer joint nuclear site inspections

40 minutes ago

Iran and the IAEA have agreed to more inspections and the reactivation of surveillance cameras and monitoring equipment at some of the country's nuclear sites. This comes after the IAEA's Rafael Grossi visited Tehran.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFMn

In a joint statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to permit inspectors to carry out closer joint inspections, though the specific terms of what this will mean have yet to be worked out.

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, arrived in Tehran on Friday to hold talks with Iranian officials and seek "credible assurances" about the country's nuclear program.

On Saturday, he said the new agreement would lead to a 50% increase in inspections at the Fordow fuel enrichment plant as well as the reinstallation of monitoring equipment. The Iranians also promised Grossi access to people of interest in an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites.

The visit comes at a time when the agency is seeking Iran's increased cooperation in its nuclear activities. After landing in Tehran, Grossi met the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami.

The IAEA recently reported picking up evidence of highly enriched uranium, just below the threshold for constructing a nuclear weapon.

What did Grossi and Eslami discuss?

The two held a joint press conference after their meeting in which Grossi said the talks were proceeding in an "atmosphere of work, honesty and cooperation."

"Globally speaking, there are two sets of matters that are important. Clearly, there is great expectation about our joint work in order to move forward in the issues that Iran and the agency are working on, to clarify and to bring credible assurances about the nuclear program in Iran," Grossi told reporters in Tehran alongside Eslami.

He said the second set of matters "has to do with [the] scientific, technical cooperation we are having and will continue to have with Iran."

"By constructive discussions that we are having now, and by good agreements, I'm sure we are going to be paving the way for important agreements," the IAEA chief said.

Eslami said he and Grossi had come to "an arrangement to define our cooperation within the framework of the safeguards" regarding nuclear activity, but added that "Iran never sacrifices its national interests for anything else."

Grossi also later met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as part of his two-day visit. Raisi's political Chief of Staff Mohammad Jamshidi tweeted that the president had "called cooperation a two way street that continues based on Agency independence and fulfillment of the rights of Iranian nation."

What's the status of the nuclear talks?

IAEA inspectors in Iran recently found uranium particles enriched to about 84% — just under weapons-grade level — at a plant in Fordow, increasing tensions between Tehran and the West.

A purity level of about 90% is required for nuclear weapons.

Tehran insists that its nuclear program is civilian in nature and denies seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Iran's government said it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60% purity, although it noted that "unintended fluctuations ... may have occurred" during the enrichment process.

The IAEA chief's visit comes during a deadlock in talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Ukraine war threatens Iran nuclear talks

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions.

Tehran then suspended the implementation of its own commitments under the pact.

Negotiations aimed at reviving the deal started in 2021 but have been stalled since last year.

ab, sri/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Iran's health minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that religious groups may be targeting schoolgirls in poison attacks.

Iran investigating 'gas attacks' on schoolgirls

Iran investigating 'gas attacks' on schoolgirls

Iran's health minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that religious groups may be targeting schoolgirls in poison attacks. Hundreds of girls are thought to have been affected by toxic gas at dozens of schools.
CrimeMarch 3, 202301:42 min
To The Point | Totale

Iran and America: Is a new nuclear deal possible?

Iran and America: Is a new nuclear deal possible?

Can the two arch enemies, the US and Iran, re-negotiate the Iran Nuclear Deal that Donald Trump walked away from? Guests: Daniel Gerlach (Zenith Magazine), Cornelius Adebahr (DGAP), Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, Journalist.
PoliticsFebruary 25, 202126:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Society26 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) are seen during a protest against President Kais Saied's policies in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18, 2023.

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Politics10 hours ago01:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

People perform yoga in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Arts5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage