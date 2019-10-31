Beto O'Rourke pulls out of 2020 presidential race

Beto O'Rourke announced on Friday he was dropping out of the race to be the Democratic presidential nominee for the US elections in 2020.

With 12 months to go before the nationwide poll, O'Rourke posted on Twitter: "Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

He went on to thank those who helped his campaign before urging supporters to get behind whomever becomes the Democrats' contender to challenge President Donald Trump next year.

"We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I'm going to be proud to support whoever she or he is."

President Trump soon weighed in on O'Rourke's demise, tweeting: "Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was 'born for this.' I don't think so!"