Arizona Democrat wins US Senate race after razor-thin result

The US state of Arizona's nail-biting Senate race came to a close on Monday, when Republican candidate Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

In a video on Twitter, McSally said that she'd called Sinema "and congratulated her on becoming Arizona's first female senator after a hard-fought battle."

Sinema, who will also become the first openly bisexual senator in US history, thanked her supporters in a statement posted on Twitter, pledging to "be an independent voice for all Arizonans."

She will succeed Republican Senator Jeff Flake who opted not to run for re-election.

Although the Democrats won the seat, the result does not affect Republican control of the Senate which currently stands at 51-47 with two seats still to be decided in Florida and Mississippi.

The Senate race in Arizona was one of the most closely-watched in last week's US midterm elections which saw Democrats take control of the House of Representatives while US President Donald Trump's Republicans maintained control of the Senate.

Trump calls for end to recount

Trump urged for election officials in Florida to end a vote recount and declare Republican candidates the winners.

Outgoing governor Rick Scott and Republican Ron DeSantis led the races for a US Senate seat and the state's governor's office early in the vote count, but their leads narrowed as more ballots were tallied. Florida state law mandates recounts in elections where the margin of victory is within 0.5 percentage points.

Florida officials are scrambling to review more than 8 million ballots by Thursday, with districts expected to submit their official results on Sunday.

Trump cast doubt on the recount in Florida, alleging voter fraud without providing evidence.

A runoff vote for a Senate seat in Mississippi is scheduled for November 27, with Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith favored to win.

rs/ (AP, AFP, Reuters)

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers First-time winners: Native American women enter Congress Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, became one of the first Native American women to be elected to the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections. The 57-year-old member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe in New Mexico was one of three female Native American candidates running for Congress — a record number.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers Another first for a Native American woman Sharice Davids, also a Democrat and also Native American, beat her Republican opponent in Kansas to be elected to the House. She identifies as lesbian and is therefore also the first LGBT member of Congress from her state. A former mixed martial arts fighter, she is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a Native American tribe in Wisconsin.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers The youngest-ever congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year old from the Bronx, New York, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the US Congress. A Democrat, she is associated with the more progressive wing of the party and was endorsed by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers The first openly gay governor Jared Polis, 43, is the first openly gay person to be elected governor in the United States after winning his race in the state of Colorado. The self-made millionaire and tech entrepreneur was admitted to Princeton when he was 16-years-old. A Democrat, he represented Colorado in the House for five terms before being elected governor.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers First Muslim-American congresswomen Rashida Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. The 42-year-old is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants. Born and raised in Detroit, she already broke records by becoming the first female Muslim to be elected as State Representative in Michigan in 2008.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers The first Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar, 36, is also one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to the US House of Representatives. Omar fled Somalia with her family when she was 8-years-old. She lived in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the US in 1997. A Democrat, she will represent Minnesota in the House.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers A lost opportunity for a Democratic darling Beto O'Rourke, a little-known congressman and former punk-rock musician, rose to popularity in his home-state of Texas and across the US. He ran a surprisingly close race for a Senate seat against incumbent Ted Cruz, who is a former Republican presidential candidate. Despite losing this election, O'Rourke is seen by many as a future leader in the Democratic party.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers A missed chance for former Marine pilot Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, stood a good chance of ousting three-time Republican congressman Andy Barr in Kentucky. Despite being a top candidate for the Democrats, McGrath did not manage to win in the southern state where Trump won the presidential vote by 16 points in 2016.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers When Obama's endorsement isn't enough Andrew Gillum had been endorsed by former President Barack Obama, but failed to become Florida's first African-American governor. Gillum, who is mayor of Tallahassee, suffered a close defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis.

US midterm elections 2018: Winners and losers Vermont doesn't elect transgender governor Despite Vermont being a traditionally progressive state, Christine Hallquist failed to oust Republican Phil Scott from the governor's spot. If she had won, Hallquist would have become the first openly transgender governor in the US. Author: Giulia Saudelli



